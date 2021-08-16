|
Marsha Blackburn Report: Building The Gateway To Socialism
Washington, D.C. – In one week, President Joe Biden spent more than $5 trillion to fund a socialist agenda that will leave Tennesseans with less money in their pockets and businesses struggling under tax increases.
Tennesseans are all for investing in roads and bridges, but only about 25% of the president’s infrastructure plan funds actual “infrastructure” projects. Joe Biden has allowed his lieutenants in Congress to mortgage our children’s future by forcing through a bill that will add at least $256 billion to the deficit. I voted no on the infrastructure bill, and I’ll continue to fight this reckless tax and spending spree.
Standing Up To Big Tech
Big Tech giants are forcing their own app stores on users at the expense of innovative startups. Apple and Google want to prevent developers and consumers from using third-party app stores that would threaten their bottom line.
Their anticompetitive conduct is a direct affront to a free and fair marketplace. Senators Blumenthal, Klobuchar, and I are committed to ensuring U.S. consumers and small businesses are not punished by Big Tech dominance.
Why do Washington politicians insist on mortgaging our children’s future to fund their radical tax-and-spend policies?
What are Washington’s big spenders willing to sacrifice on the altar of socialism? Your freedom, and billions of taxpayer dollars.
Another day, another massive spending package we can’t afford.
Tennesseans need better roads and bridges, not billions in new taxes.
By the end of the week, we are on track to hit well over $5 trillion in spending because of Joe Biden. This has got to stop.
The Chinese Communist Party is power-hungry and ready to fill the void in Afghanistan left by the Joe Biden administration.
