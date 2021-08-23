Marsha Blackburn Report: Supporting Americans, Allies In Afghanistan

Washington, D.C. – Tennesseans are aghast at the chaos that has unfolded in Afghanistan. This week, I joined Senator Jim Inhofe and 14 colleagues in sending a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to fulfill his responsibility to evacuate all American citizens and Afghan partners.

My team and I are closely monitoring the heartbreaking situation and are doing everything possible to help those trapped or needing information. Please contact *protected email* if you are a Tennessean and have a loved one in need of assistance.

Demanding The Durham Report Be Made Public

We are more than two years into the investigation of how the Obama-Biden FBI spied on an incoming president, and still–no answers, and no accountability. America’s national security apparatus was weaponized to take down President Donald Trump, and the American people deserve to know how it happened.

I sent a letter with 43 of my Republican colleagues to Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding he releases the full Durham report and allows Special Counsel Durham to continue his investigation uninhibited past September 2021.

News You Can Use



The Volunteer State is home to some of the most enthusiastic minor league baseball teams, but for over a year, players, fans, and vendors were kept out of the stadiums. I visited Hunter Wright Stadium, home to the Kingsport Axmen Minor League team, to discuss my bipartisan legislation that provides emergency assistance to MiLB clubs in Tennessee and across the nation. Tennessee celebrates the hard work of the Kingsport Axmen and all the teams in the Appalachian League!

This week, I met with the Moog Protokraft team who design and manufacture advanced technology for military aircraft like the F-22 fighter jet, P-8 Poseidon anti-submarine aircraft, and the B-52 Bomber. Their world-class engineering helps keep our nation safe!

In Carter County, I talked with community leaders about their priorities. Small businesses and entrepreneurs are important players in Tennessee’s economy, and I will continue to fight for the resources they need to be successful!

The new city hall facility in Kingsport is a great space for community engagement! Thank you for the tour and thoughtful conversation about supporting the Volunteer State!

It’s always a pleasure to visit with Mayor Jim Lee, Nancy Barker, Representative Gary Hicks, and the Hawkins County Chamber in Rogersville!

Applications are open for the 60th annual United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP) Washington Week! Washington Week will take place March 5-12, 2022, and delegates will receive an undergraduate scholarship to continue coursework in history, government, and political science. Tennessee high school juniors and seniors can apply here!

Marsha’s Roundup

The Joe Biden administration’s unplanned and chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan put more than 15,000 Americans and countless allies at risk.

In a matter of days, President Joe Biden has allowed the Taliban to take over Afghanistan and erode more than 20 years of hard work by American troops and our allies. This is what weak leadership looks like.

The crisis Biden caused in Afghanistan is unconscionable.

Coronavirus Resources

COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccination appointments can be made here.

General information about the coronavirus can be found here.

Information from the Tennessee Department of Health can be found here.

You can call the Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT at 877.857.2945.

