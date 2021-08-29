Nashville State Community College Campus Cupboard gets support from Kroger

Clarksville, TN – Nashville State Community College provides several direct supports to students, including a food pantry, the Campus Cupboard. The College’s Clarksville campus, through a generous donation by Kroger, has food and personal items available for students to order in-person or online. For convenience, Nashville State recommends students order online.

Fall semester classes started at Nashville State Community College on August 23rd, 2021.

Through its Zero Hunger | Zero Waste plan, Kroger is committed to ending hunger in the communities it calls home and eliminating waste in the company.

“We are pleased to partner with Nashville State Community College Clarksville campus to help support students facing food insecurity,” said Melissa Eads, corporate affairs manager for the Kroger Nashville division. “Many times students are struggling to make ends meet, and we don’t want access to food to be something they have to worry about.”

Eighty students and their families have been served, often many times. Out of those, in 2021 alone, 64 used the Campus Cupboard for the first time. Seventy percent of the students served have children in the household.

The Campus Cupboard, created and run by the Nashville State Foundation, is the College’s food pantry program that provides free groceries and personal care items to students. The Cupboard, offers online ordering so students can safely shop from home and schedule appointments to pick up their groceries on campus.

“Nashville State has been working hard to provide students direct support so they can focus on their academics and be successful while at the College and after they graduate,” said Carol Hines, Campus Cupboard coordinator for the Clarksville campus. “We are thankful for Kroger’s partnership and support of our students.”

Items are donated to the Campus Cupboard through a partnership with and the generous support of Kroger and Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.

For more information about the Campus Cupboard program, students can visit https://www.nsccf.org/campus-cupboard/.

