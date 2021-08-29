Marsha Blackburn Calls On President Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Top Officials to Resign

Nashville, TN – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) released the following statement on the terrorist attacks in Afghanistan:

“I am devastated to hear about the servicemembers who lost their lives today. We owe a debt of gratitude to them for their sacrifice and pray for comfort for their families.

“It’s time for accountability, starting with those whose failed planning allowed these attacks to occur. Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Antony Blinken, Lloyd Austin, and Mark Milley should all resign or face impeachment and removal from office.

“The only reason we were even forced to defend the Hamid Karzai International Airport was that Joe Biden went against the advice of top military leaders and abandoned Bagram Airfield. The deadly actions of Joe Biden and his national security team put the terrorists in control.

“The deaths of American service members today are a direct result of Biden’s weak leadership and failed withdrawal. America needs to have faith in our leaders, and we can no longer trust the Biden administration.”

