Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Roxy Regional Theatre announces Shows Will Go On

By News Staff
"All Shook Up" at the Roxy Regional Theatre stars Stephen Shore and Yarissa Tiara Millan, September 10th-24th.

Clarskville's Roxy Regional TheatreClarksville, TN – While the Roxy Regional Theatre has taken extra precautions including a mask requirement for all patrons, fully vaccinated employees, and the cancellation of the 15th annual Frolic on Franklin festival, ALL other events, productions, and movies are still planned to go on as scheduled.

Our production of “All Shook Up” will continue its run through September 24th, GALA 39 will still be held on Saturday, September 25th, and all remaining productions will go on as scheduled.

Our concern with Frolic on Franklin was the safety of our artists and artisans and the general public. With this festival being a free event, open to the general public, the ability to enforce masks was impossible, as was the ability to contact-trace, if necessary.
The Roxy Regional Theatre has no additional cancellations or postponements on the horizon, but as this is an ever-changing series of events, our first concern will always be the health and safety of our employees, staff, students, and the general public.

Please stay safe and well, and please stay tuned to our website or social media pages for up-to-date information regarding our response to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.  Thank you for doing your part to help limit the spread of this virus and, by doing so, allowing your Roxy Regional Theatre and other local businesses to safely remain open.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast.  The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville. 

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.

