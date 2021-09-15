APSU Women’s Golf gives ground on final day of Payne Stewart Memorial

Springfield, MO – Despite a final-round 73 from Taylor Dedmen, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf could not hold on to its top-five position at the Payne Stewart Memorial, Tuesday, which saw the Governors end their stay at Twin Oaks Country Club with a 307.

The final-round score dropped the APSU Govs to 10th, a mere six shots behind a top-three finish but with no margin for error on the day. Austin Peay (309-293-307—909) finished in the middle of the pack among Ohio Valley Conference schools, ahead of Eastern Illinois but behind Murray State. Oral Roberts (874) took home the team victory for the event.

Dedmen used an even-par 36 on the back-nine to give her sole possession of 14th with a 222 (76-73-73); it was reminiscent of her last appearance at Twin Oaks, when she also closed out her appearance at the 2019 Payne Stewart Memorial with a final-round 73. She tied for the tournament lead with a 2.93 stroke average and was third among all competitors with 39 pars.

Two shots behind her and tied for 15th was freshman Erica Scutt (73-74-77-224), who was among the tournament’s top-10 in both par-3 average (3.07 strokes/hole) and total pars (36).

“I’m proud of Taylor and how she was able to keep a level head the entire tournament,” said Austin Peay State University head coach Jessica Combs. “She has figured out how to make pars and be consistent, which is what we need from a senior. Erica got a top-15 finish in her first collegiate tournament and has a bright future ahead of her as a Governor.”

Another freshman, Kaley Campbell posted a 231 (79-71-81; t-36th) with a team-high seven birdies. Shelby Darnell (81-77-78—236; t-54th) and Kady Foshaug (84-75-79–238; t-59th) closed out the day for the APSU Govs, with Darnell finishing among the leaders in par-5 scoring (4.83 strokes/hole, fourth overall) and Foshaug putting together birdies on No. 9 and No. 17, two holes that yielded just a dozen total birdies on Tuesday.

“It’s definitely not how we wanted to finish this tournament,” Combs said. “We lost at least 11 shots on our last five holes, which cost us a solid finish. We’ll head back home and work on to strengthen how we finish tournaments before we host in a couple of weeks at the Legacy.”

Box Score

MSU/Payne Stewart Memorial

Hosted by Missouri State

September 13th-14th, 2021 | Springfield, MO

Course: Twin Oaks Country Club

Finish School – Players Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 Totals 5 Austin Peay State University 309 293 307 909 14 Taylor Dedmen 76 73 73 222 T 15 Erica Scutt 73 74 77 224 T 36 Kaley Campbell 79 71 81 231 T 54 Shelby Darnell 81 77 78 236 T 61 Kady Foshaug 84 75 79 238

Next Up For APSU Women’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University women’s golf team will host the annual F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate, September 27th-28th, 2021 at Legacy Golf Course in Springfield, Tennessee.