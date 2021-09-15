APSU Women’s Golf gives ground on final day of Payne Stewart Memorial

Springfield, MO – Despite a final-round 73 from Taylor Dedmen, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf could not hold on to its top-five position at the Payne Stewart Memorial, Tuesday, which saw the Governors end their stay at Twin Oaks Country Club with a 307.
Dedmen used an even-par 36 on the back-nine to give her sole possession of 14th with a 222 (76-73-73); it was reminiscent of her last appearance at Twin Oaks, when she also closed out her appearance at the 2019 Payne Stewart Memorial with a final-round 73. She tied for the tournament lead with a 2.93 stroke average and was third among all competitors with 39 pars.
Two shots behind her and tied for 15th was freshman Erica Scutt (73-74-77-224), who was among the tournament’s top-10 in both par-3 average (3.07 strokes/hole) and total pars (36).
“I’m proud of Taylor and how she was able to keep a level head the entire tournament,” said Austin Peay State University head coach Jessica Combs. “She has figured out how to make pars and be consistent, which is what we need from a senior. Erica got a top-15 finish in her first collegiate tournament and has a bright future ahead of her as a Governor.”
Another freshman, Kaley Campbell posted a 231 (79-71-81; t-36th) with a team-high seven birdies. Shelby Darnell (81-77-78—236; t-54th) and Kady Foshaug (84-75-79–238; t-59th) closed out the day for the APSU Govs, with Darnell finishing among the leaders in par-5 scoring (4.83 strokes/hole, fourth overall) and Foshaug putting together birdies on No. 9 and No. 17, two holes that yielded just a dozen total birdies on Tuesday.
“It’s definitely not how we wanted to finish this tournament,” Combs said. “We lost at least 11 shots on our last five holes, which cost us a solid finish. We’ll head back home and work on to strengthen how we finish tournaments before we host in a couple of weeks at the Legacy.”
Box Score
MSU/Payne Stewart Memorial
Hosted by Missouri State
September 13th-14th, 2021 | Springfield, MO
Course: Twin Oaks Country Club
|Finish
|School – Players
|Round 1
|Round 2
|Round 3
|Totals
|5
|Austin Peay State University
|309
|293
|307
|909
|14
|Taylor Dedmen
|76
|73
|73
|222
|T 15
|Erica Scutt
|73
|74
|77
|224
|T 36
|Kaley Campbell
|79
|71
|81
|231
|T 54
|Shelby Darnell
|81
|77
|78
|236
|T 61
|Kady Foshaug
|84
|75
|79
|238
Next Up For APSU Women’s Golf
The Austin Peay State University women’s golf team will host the annual F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate, September 27th-28th, 2021 at Legacy Golf Course in Springfield, Tennessee.