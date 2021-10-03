Tennessee Titans last game against the New York Jets

Nashville, TN – In Week 13 of the 2018 season, the Tennessee Titans hosted the New York Jets at Nissan Stadium. QB Marcus Mariota engineered his 12th career game-winning drive as Tennessee earned a come-from-behind victory with a final score of 26-22.

Tennessee surrendered 10 points in the first quarter. In New York’s opening possession, Jets QB Josh McCown led his team on an eight-play scoring drive that resulted in a 54-yard field goal and a 3-0 lead.

Later in the first quarter, Mariota’s pass was intercepted in Titans territory by Jets CB Trumaine Johnson, and ran 31 yards into the end zone for a 10-0 New York lead.

In the second quarter, the Jets constructed a 14-play scoring drive as New York tacked on another field goal to extend the lead, 13-0. Later in the quarter, with the Jets forcing Tennessee to go three-and-out, P Brett Kern’s punt was blocked and recovered by Jets LB Kevin Pierre-Louis. New York capitalized on the play and converted another field goal for a 16-0 lead.

However, before the game went to halftime, Tennessee was able to put points on the board. On a 68-yard drive, Mariota connected with TE Anthony Firkser for a 12-yard score, but the extra point attempt was blocked as the score sat at 16-6 heading into halftime.

On New York’s second possession of the second half, Jets RB Isaiah Crowell accounted for 43 yards on the ground, but the Jets were stopped just shy of the red zone. Jets K Jason Myers converted another field goal as New York extended its lead, 19-6.

On the ensuing Tennessee possession, WR Tajaé Sharpe amassed 48 receiving yards to help the Titans offense flip field possession. Ultimately, RB Derrick Henry rushed in a one-yard touchdown to cut the lead, 19-13. The Jets then responded on their following possession with a 39-yard field goal to increase the New York lead, 22-13.

In the fourth quarter, the Titans inched closer with field goals on back-to-back possessions to make it a three point game at 22-19. WR Taywan Taylor accounted for two catches and 99 yards on those two offensive possessions to help move the chains. With less than two minutes remaining in regulation, Tennessee took possession of the ball and constructed a six-play, 86-yard scoring drive with help from a 27-yard scramble by Mariota and a 25-yard pass to Firkser.

Ultimately, Mariota tossed an 11-yard touchdown pass to WR Corey Davis on third-and-seven, and the go-ahead score gave Tennessee its first lead of the day, 26-22. The Titans defense stepped up in the fourth quarter, forcing New York to punt four of five possessions, and sealed the victory on the Jets’ fifth possession with an interception by CB Malcolm Butler.

Box Score

2018 Week 13: Titans 26, Jets 22

Sunday, December 2nd, 2018 | 3:05pm CT | Nissan Stadium