Celebrate Oktoberfest at the Roxy Regional Theatre with music by Cumberland Winds German Band October 19th

Clarksville, TN – The sounds of marches, polkas, waltzes, and German music typical of the Oktoberfest season will fill the hall of Clarksville’s oldest professional theatre for one evening this autumn.

The Cumberland Winds German Band presents a special Oktoberfest concert in the intimate setting of the Roxy Regional Theatre on Tuesday, October 19th, at 7:00pm.

Featured musical selections will include “Alte Kamaraden,” “Liechtensteiner Polka,” “Einmal Am Rhein” and other favorite marches, polkas, waltzes and German music with a vocalist, typical of the Oktoberfest season.

Tickets to the Cumberland Winds German Band’s performance are $15,99 and may be purchased online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the Roxy Regional Theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to the performance).

Health and Safety Precautions

Facial coverings masking the nose and mouth are REQUIRED inside the Roxy Regional Theatre (except when actively eating or drinking) for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

About the Cumberland Winds

The Cumberland Winds is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that exists to promote and foster excellence in wind and jazz ensembles in the regional Tennessee Cumberland River area. The organization provides quality professional level performing ensembles and promotes and provides musical educational venues, clinics and master classes for students and adults.

The musical groups which make up the Cumberland Winds include a concert band, big band, dixie band, jazz combo, brass quintet and woodwind quintet, as well as a number of solo instrumentalists.

For more information, visit www.cumberlandwinds.org.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.