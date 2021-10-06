Austin Peay State University releases Fan, Alumni Experience for Homecoming weekend

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) welcomes students and alumni for its 90th Homecoming, Saturday, at Fortera Stadium!

While the Governors kick off against Southeast Missouri at 3:00pm, there are numerous experiences awaiting APSU alumni and students this weekend in Stacheville!

Chick-fil-A Wilma Rudolph Stache Street

It wouldn’t be an Austin Peay State University Football gameday without the Chick-fil-A Wilma Rudolph Stache Street. Taking over Marion Street from the Foy Center to Henry Street, the area will provide fans the opportunity to enjoy an array of food truck options, activities, and more in a family-friendly environment!

The Stache Street festivities also feature Clarksville-native DJ Snacks who will be playing music leading up to kick off against the Redhawks!

Austin Peay State University campus police will begin closing parking along Marion Street between the Foy Center crosswalk and Henry Street Friday night. At 1:00pm fans will be able to walk along Stache Street and enjoy it until 30 minutes prior to kickoff (2:30pm). At approximately 3:00pm, Marion Street will reopen to traffic.

Tailgate Alley

For the 10th season, Austin Peay State University athletics presents Tailgate Alley in Lot 6 (Foy Lot). Limited single-game spaces are available for $20.00 per game and season-ticket members will have access to purchase a season-long tailgating pass for the price of $75.00 per spot.

Fans will be able to take their reserved spots in Tailgate Alley at 11:00am. Beginning at 1:30pm, Austin Peay State University campus police will close the lot to further parking for the day.

APSU Football Alumni Reunion

Join fellow teammates and alum this Friday-Saturday at APSU’s Homecoming and Football Alumni Reunion! Kick off your weekend back in Clarksville with a complimentary Athletic Alumni Mixer upstairs at Strawberry Alley, Friday, from 7:00pm-10:00pm.

Saturday morning at 8:00am, join us for a complimentary alumni mixer at the Echo Power Club Level at Fortera Stadium before celebrating on Tailgate Alley from 1:00pm-3:00pm.

We will recognize all our football alumni during the Governors vs. Southeast Missouri football game!

RSVP and reserve your complimentary game tickets at www.alumni.apsu.edu/fbreunion21

APSU Baseball Alumni Reunion

Join fellow teammates and baseball alum this Friday-Saturday for APSU’s Homecoming and Baseball Alumni Reunion! Kick off the Homecoming weekend, Friday morning with a golf scramble at the Swan Lake Golf course. Spots are going fast, so make sure to reserve your spot today!

The golf scramble is $75.00 per player and includes green fees, an alumni gift, lunch, and drinks on the course. Sponsored by TriStar Beverages and AJAX.

Friday night, join us for a complementary mixer for all APSU athletics alumni at Strawberry from 7:00pm–10:00pm.

Saturday morning, join us in Dunn Center front lobby for a complimentary alumni breakfast, before a baseball alumni tailgate at the Shawn Kelley “K Club” from 1:00pm-3:00pm.

We will recognize all our baseball alumni during the Governors vs. Southeast Missouri football game!

To RSVP for the golf scramble, breakfast, tailgate, and to reserve your game tickets, email Nikki Peterson at *protected email* .

Athletic Alumni Mixer

All Austin Peay State University athletics alumni are invited to Strawberry Alley Friday night for a complimentary mixer featuring a cash bar, karaoke, and food!

To RSVP, visit www.alumni.apsu.edu/athleticmixer21

90th Austin Peay State University Homecoming

A full week of Homecoming events began Monday night and will continue with events around campus leading up to Homecoming Day. For this week’s calendar of events visit the Austin Peay State University Homecoming page.

Gov Walk

The Govs Walk will begin at 12:20pm and is where the football team will make their on-campus entrance. Fans are encouraged to join the band and cheer team as we cheer on the football team during their walk to Fortera Stadium. The Govs Walk will start at the beginning of Tailgate Alley on Drane Street.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine Clinic

Austin Peay will host a special, pop-up COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine clinic from noon – 3:00pm, near the Box Office leading up to kickoff against Southeast Missouri.

For ages 18+. No appointments necessary. For more information on the vaccine clinic visit https://www.apsu.edu/news/october-2021-vaccine-clinic.php

COVID-19 Protocols

Austin Peay State University Athletics is committed to the health and safety of all fans, athletes, and staff. While masks are not required outdoors, they are recommended. Austin Peay State University’s COVID-19 protocols are available online.