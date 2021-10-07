Austin Peay State University Cross Country Teams headed to Brescia Invitational

Owensboro, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) cross country kicks off two-straight meets in the Bluegrass State with the Brescia Invitational, Friday, at Yellow Creek Park.

The Governors opened their season with two meets at Percy Warner Park in Nashville and will travel to Kentucky for the 17-team Brescia Invitational, formerly known as the Fast Cats Classic.

In the teams’ last trip to Owensboro, APSU alumni Thomas Porter and Emmaculate Kiplagat led their teams to successful showings. Porter finished 24th at the meet, posting a 26:50 eight-kilometer, while Kiplagat finished fifth with an 18:37 five-kilometer.

Both cross country programs saw numerous personal bests, September 17th, at Vanderbilt’s Commodore Classic.

Newcomer Connor Duncan has crossed the finish line first for the men in both meets this season, while Sara Martin has also paced her team in both races as well, with over a 24-second improvement between the two meets.

Mikayla Filkins, Lauren Lewis-Haynes and Sydney Hartoin set career-bests at the Commodore Classic last month, while Ryan Martin, Jack Fitzgerald, Anthony Rivera and Robert Mullen also tallied personal-bests in the event for the men.

The men’s eight-kilometer race is scheduled for a 4:30pm start, with the women’s five-kilometer scheduled for 5:15pm.