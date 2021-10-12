75.2 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
HomeSportsAPSU Baseball alumni Parker Phillips returns to Governors as member of SS&E...
Sports

APSU Baseball alumni Parker Phillips returns to Governors as member of SS&E staff

News Staff
By News Staff
Parker Phillips returns to Austin Peay State University Athletics as member of SS&E staff. (APSU Sports Information)

Austin Peay State University Sports - APSU - Governors - Lady GovsClarksville, TN – The Governors all-time home runs leader Parker Phillips returns to his alma mater as account executive overseeing the Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics corporate sponsorships and sales as part of the department’s new relationship with Sabertooth Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) – a division of Predators Holdings, LLC.

Phillips, a 2019 graduate, joins Johnny Mitchell as the first two members of the SS&E team aiding the Governors in the promotional and marketing plans to sell general admission tickets, premium experiences and sponsorships.

“Austin Peay Athletics could not be more excited about our relationship with Sabertooth Sports and Entertainment and the addition of Parker Phillips as a member of their initial team working with the Govs,” said Austin Peay State University Athletics Director Gerald Harrison. “Parker’s hiring demonstrates SS&E’s commitment to understanding Austin Peay, Clarksville and the ‘Total Gov concept.’ I look forward to working with Parker and watching him do special things in the corporate sponsorship arena for his alma mater.”

“I’m excited to return to Austin Peay and help grow the Governors brand,” said Phillips. “I’ve known Austin Peay for my entire life and I’m looking forward to helping Gerald and his team build Austin Peay athletics into one of the region’s top programs.”

SS&E, which was formed to engage in operational and sales opportunities outside the four walls of Bridgestone Arena, is managing sales endeavors for the Governors’ football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, baseball and softball games and other similar events. Additionally, SS&E is responsible for premium sales or other guest experiences, including but not limited to suites, patron enhancements, parking, hospitality areas, plaza activations and concession sales.

In addition to serving as the exclusive third-party ticket, premium and sponsorship sales agency for APSU Athletics, SS&E also is charged with the responsibility of providing marketing and promotional support for such sales endeavors. Promotional assets may include social media, website, email or other marketing advertisements and media placements.

Previous articleClarksville Christmas Parade set for December 4th
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2021 Clarksville Online