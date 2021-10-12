APSU Baseball alumni Parker Phillips returns to Governors as member of SS&E staff

Clarksville, TN – The Governors all-time home runs leader Parker Phillips returns to his alma mater as account executive overseeing the Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics corporate sponsorships and sales as part of the department’s new relationship with Sabertooth Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) – a division of Predators Holdings, LLC.

Phillips, a 2019 graduate, joins Johnny Mitchell as the first two members of the SS&E team aiding the Governors in the promotional and marketing plans to sell general admission tickets, premium experiences and sponsorships.

“Austin Peay Athletics could not be more excited about our relationship with Sabertooth Sports and Entertainment and the addition of Parker Phillips as a member of their initial team working with the Govs,” said Austin Peay State University Athletics Director Gerald Harrison . “Parker’s hiring demonstrates SS&E’s commitment to understanding Austin Peay, Clarksville and the ‘Total Gov concept.’ I look forward to working with Parker and watching him do special things in the corporate sponsorship arena for his alma mater.”

“I’m excited to return to Austin Peay and help grow the Governors brand,” said Phillips. “I’ve known Austin Peay for my entire life and I’m looking forward to helping Gerald and his team build Austin Peay athletics into one of the region’s top programs.”

SS&E, which was formed to engage in operational and sales opportunities outside the four walls of Bridgestone Arena, is managing sales endeavors for the Governors’ football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, baseball and softball games and other similar events. Additionally, SS&E is responsible for premium sales or other guest experiences, including but not limited to suites, patron enhancements, parking, hospitality areas, plaza activations and concession sales.

In addition to serving as the exclusive third-party ticket, premium and sponsorship sales agency for APSU Athletics, SS&E also is charged with the responsibility of providing marketing and promotional support for such sales endeavors. Promotional assets may include social media, website, email or other marketing advertisements and media placements.