Clarksville Christmas Parade set for December 4th

Clarksville, TN – Floats and participants will grace the roads of historic downtown this holiday season as the 2021 Clarksville Christmas Parade returns to its original format on Saturday, December 4th, from 5:00pm-7:00pm.

Planning for the annual Christmas parade is underway, with registration running now until November 19th. Registration is limited to one entry per business or organization in an effort to make this year’s parade more efficient and enjoyable. Businesses and organizations are required to have the minimum number of lights as outlined on the entry form but are encouraged to exceed the minimum.

During an October 11th weekly meeting to review COVID-19 Coronavirus cases in Clarksville-Montgomery County with representatives from: the local health department and hospitals, City and County first responders, Fort Campbell, Clarksville-Montgomery County School System, and Austin Peay State University; and Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett, the tracking numbers reflected a declining trend that determined Mayor Pitts’ decision to proceed with the planning and execution of events this holiday season.

“The downward trend we’re seeing allows us to make an informed decision on safely hosting events this holiday season here in Clarksville,” Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said. “I’m excited to bundle up this year and enjoy the Clarksville Christmas Parade that is a staple tradition of our downtown. I’m also pleased to see this longtime favorite return to its former glory on the streets of downtown, and equally proud of all the hard work our Parks & Recreation staff is doing behind the scenes to make this a reality.”

Each year, the parade, hosted by the City of Clarksville and Montgomery County, has a central theme that guides the decoration of vehicles and costumes of participants. This year’s theme will be gingerbread houses.

“Christmas is my favorite time of year,” said Mayor Durrett. “It is the season of giving! Our Christmas parade gives our local businesses and charitable organizations the opportunity to show off their Christmas spirit and gives our residents the opportunity to come out and enjoy the sights and sounds of the Christmas season. I appreciate the work our County Parks & Recreation staff do to support the parade along with Clarksville Parks & Recreation to make this a great event for our community.”

More information about this year’s parade and how to participate can be found at ClarksvilleParksRec.com.