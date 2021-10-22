62 F
Clarksville
Friday, October 22, 2021
Tennessee Department of Health to offer Booster Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine starting Monday

News Staff
COVID-19 Vaccination

Tennessee Department of HealthNashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health will begin offering booster doses of COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccines to certain populations, beginning Monday, October 25th, 2021.

For individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at 6 months or more after they complete the initial series:

For individuals who are 18 years and older and received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a booster dose is recommended two or more months after the initial vaccine.

Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. More information on the CDC’s recommendation for a booster dose is available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

Local health departments across the state will be administering COVID-19 booster doses. Not all types of vaccine will be available at all sites. Individuals are encouraged to check vaccines.gov to find a location that is offering their preferred COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine.

Information on appointment availability at local health departments can be found at https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/availability/. Appointments are encouraged but not required. Booster vaccines are also widely available from pharmacies, medical clinics, and other sites.

About the Tennessee Department of Health

The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee. Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health.

