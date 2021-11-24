AAA brings back ‘Tow to Go’ for Thanksgiving

Nashville, TN – AAA Tow to Go is back just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday, serving as the last line of defense to keep impaired drivers off the road.
Tow to Go is available Wednesday, November 24th through Monday, November 29th, 2021. When called, a tow truck transports the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe place within a 10-mile radius. The service is free, yet should be treated as a backup plan.
Since 1998, AAA Two to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road. AAA reminds motorists to take steps ahead of time to avoid driving impaired.
AAA predicts nearly 1.24 million Tennesseans will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2019, there were 10,142 fatalities in motor vehicle traffic crashes involving drivers impaired by alcohol. Of those fatalities 417 were during the Thanksgiving holiday. It’s never safe to drive impaired, so please be sure to plan ahead.
|
Tow to Go Service Areas
|
Phone Number
|FL, GA, IA, MI, ND, NE, TN, WI, CO (Denver), NC (Charlotte) and IN (Fort Wayne/South Bend)
|(855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246
Guidelines
- Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 25th
Days/Times Tow to Go is Provided:
6:00pm Wednesday, November 24th, 2021 until 6:00am Monday, November 29th, 2021
- Free and available to AAA members and non-members.
- Confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10 miles radius.
- AAA service vehicles are limiting passengers to one (1) per vehicle, with face mask/covering, in accordance with established COVID-19 safety protocols. Additional passengers need to make other arrangements.
- Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.
- In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.
- Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.
