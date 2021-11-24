Some Clarksville Restaurants will be open Thanksgiving Day

Clarksville, TN – On Thanksgiving Day, most of us will be gathering with family and friends to enjoy the traditional holiday meal together. For those who do not wish to cook, the options are somewhat limited as most of the restaurants in Clarksville will be closed.

The following sit down restaurants are going to be open on Thanksgiving Day:

Cracker Barrel

This year, guests can choose from the following Thanksgiving meal offerings:

Individual Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing or Country Fried Turkey plates, which can be enjoyed by guests from 11:00am-9:00pm on Thanksgiving Day.

Grandma’s Holiday Sampler, a new breakfast tradition featuring hand-breaded country fried turkey alongside buttermilk pancakes, is served all day on Thanksgiving Day.

A variety of whole, fresh-baked pies will be available to create a sweet ending to a holiday meal.

They will also be serving their complete normal menu if turkey just isn’t your thing.

Cracker Barrel

200 Cracker Barrel Drive

931.645.1446

Golden Corral

Golden Corral will be serving Thanksgiving Dinner with all the fixin’s all day on Thursday, November 25th.

Open from 10:00am to 8:00pm, the restaurant will offer various holiday meals options to go.

Holiday Hours

November 24th: 10:00am-9:00pm

November 25th: (Thanksgiving) 10:00am-8:00pm

November 26th: (Black Friday) 10:00am-9:30pm

Golden Corral

2811 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard

931.906.9101

Shoney’s

At Shoney’s, we consider all of our customers family. That’s why we are continuing our tradition this year with our All-You-Care-To-Eat Thanksgiving Feast!

Join us on Thanksgiving Day for all your homestyle holiday favorites available for dine-in or to-go.

Hours Thursday, Thanksgiving Day are: 6:00am–8:00pm

Shoney’s

3083 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard

931.553.0830

IHOP

IHOP, one of America’s favorite restaurants for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, will be open on Thanksgiving day and is giving thanks by offering a $5.00 coupon for a future visit with any purchase of a $25.00 gift card in-restaurant through January 1st, 2012.*

“Many of our guests have found a fun new tradition of eating breakfast at IHOP on Thanksgiving day for the convenience and ease,” said Natalia Franco, IHOP’s senior vice president, marketing. “With Black Friday shopping hours extended into Thanksgiving day this year, IHOP is the perfect place to fuel up and enjoy a coffee or meal before and after shopping.”

If you have a craving for pancakes on Thanksgiving morning, you might just be in luck. Treat yourself to one of the new holiday menu items, like cranberry-vanilla pancakes or a frozen hot chocolate milkshake.

IHOP is open 24 hours a day.

IHOP

2819 B, Wilma Rudolph Boulevard

931.503.0911

IHOP

1602 Haynes Street

931.614.0768

China King

China King Buffet will be offering their normal Chinese buffet options. They are going to be open from 11:00am till 7:00pm on Thanksgiving Day.

“Last year we were really busy. We had a lot of single people, and families that just didn’t want to cook,” said Owner William Yip. “We would like to invite anyone looking for a place to eat on Thanksgiving to come to China King to celebrate Thanksgiving with our family.”

China King Buffet

2088 Lowes Drive

931.645.8998