Sunday, December 12, 2021
Arts/Leisure

TWRA announces Waterfowl, Youth/Military Hunts Application Deadline approaching

News Staff
Hunting

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency - TWRANashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) says the December 14th application period for the late segment waterfowl hunting period and the youth/military hunt on wildlife management areas is nearing.

Applications can be made until 11:59pm CT and there is no fee for applying this season. This is a new process for the youth and veterans draw.

The late segment waterfowl hunts will be taking place from January 10th-30th, 2022 in both the Reelfoot and statewide zones.

Youth can only hunt on Saturdays, February 5th and 12th, 2022. Military (veterans and active duty) can hunt on Sundays, February 6th and 13th, 2022.

The person drawn for the hunt (card holder) must be present during the hunt even if they are not youth/military. The youth hunt is for those ages 6-16.

Applications must be made online at www.gooutdoorstennessee.com

