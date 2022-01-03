Blanchfield Army Community Hospital outpatient services operate on two-hour delay, January 3rd

Fort Campbell, KY – With Fort Campbell’s two-hour delay on January 3rd, 2022 for inclement weather, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH)’s outpatient services will also be on a two-hour delay.

Please review the following notes about specific services offered.

Primary Care clinics (Family and Soldier), Surgical Specialty clinics, Medical Specialty clinics, Behavioral Health services, laboratory, pharmacy, and the COVID Vaccine site at the Passenger Processing Center will operate on a two-hour delay. Appointments scheduled from 7:30am–9:30am will be rescheduled by the clinic personnel.

The Emergency Room, Inpatient Services, and labor and delivery will operate as normal (no change).

Scheduled surgeries will be performed as scheduled, with the potential for a delay due to the impacts of the weather.

The COVID testing site will open at 8:00am for individuals with already scheduled appointments, with the potential for delays and longer wait times due to impacts from the weather and the current COVID surge. Those individuals who need to schedule a COVID testing appointment begin at 9:00am on January 3rd. Call the appointment line at 270.798.4677 or 931.431.4677 to speak with a nurse and schedule an appointment to receive COVID testing.

The Primary Care Appointment Line will be operational at 6:00am.

The COVID Appointment line will be operational at 9:00am to schedule COVID triage and testing.

The TRICARE Nurse Advice Line is available at www.mhsnurseadviceline.com/home or 1.800.TRICARE.