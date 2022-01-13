Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issues Amber Alert for Elijah Kensinger from Monroe County

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is asking for the public’s help to find six-year-old Elijah Kensinger, who is missing from Tellico Plains in Monroe County.

He’s 4’00”, 55 pounds, with sandy brown hair and brown eyes.

Elijah was last seen wearing jeans, a grey hooded jacket with a red zipper, and orange and black sneakers.

He went to play in the woods near his home in the area of New Highway 68 in Tellico Plains this afternoon and hasn’t been seen since.

Spot Elijah? Please contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 423.442.1212 or TBI at 1.800.TBI.FIND.