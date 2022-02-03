APSU’s Kenisha Phillips Three-Peats as OVC Female Track Athlete of the Week

Clarksville, TN – It’s a Three-Peat! For the third week in a row, Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field junior Kenisha Phillips has been named Ohio Valley Conference Female Track Athlete of the Week, the conference office announced on Wednesday.

Phillips competed in four events at the Rod McCravy Memorial in Lexington, Kentucky last weekend, earning one top-ten finish and two top-15 finishes. Phillips placed seventh out of 65 competitors in the 200-meter dash with a season-best time of 24.12. Phillips finished third in her heat and finished ahead of competition from schools such as Michigan, Ohio State, Kentucky, Minnesota, and Baylor.



In the 400-meter dash, Phillips ran a time of 55.16 to finish 14th out of 37 competitors. It was the third straight top-15 finish for Phillips in the 400-meter dash during the 2022 indoor season. In the 60-meter dash, Phillips finished fifth in her heat with a time of 7.62 to place 26th overall out of 53 competitors.



Rounding out the competition on the track, Phillips helped guide the APSU 4×400 meter relay team to a 12th place finish with a time of 3:54.53. APSU and Phillips finished ahead of teams such as Kentucky and Minnesota.

Follow The APSU Govs

For all the latest information on Austin Peay State University Athletics, please visit letsgopeay.com. For up-to-the-minute updates, follow the APSU Govs on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.