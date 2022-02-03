Clarksville-Montgomery County under Flood Watch, Thursday

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flood Watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County, Dover, and Erin that is in effect through this evening as widespread rain continues.

Additional rainfall totals today and tonight will range from about 1.5 to 2 inches, and this will increase the potential for flooding when added onto rainfall already received.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of Middle Tennessee for today and tonight as the rain changes to mainly freezing rain. Most areas can expect at least a few hundredths of an inch of ice accumulation.

The greatest accumulations will occur around Clarksville, Dover, and Erin, where an Ice Storm Warning is in effect for expected ice totals of 1/4 inch or more.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.