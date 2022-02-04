APSU Women’s Basketball travels to Morehead State for Saturday match

Austin Peay (14-6 | 7-3 OVC) at Morehead State (1-20 | 0-11 OVC)

Saturday, January 5th, 2022 | 1:00pm CT

Morehead, KY | Johnson Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team will look to stretch its winning streak against Morehead State to five games when it travels to Morehead, Kentucky, for the first time since 2019 for a Saturday contest at Johnson Arena.

The tip-off is slated for 1:00pm CT.

Austin Peay State University improved to 7-3 in the Ohio Valley Conference when it beat Murray State, 69-67, in overtime on Thursday. Morehead State fell to league-leading Tennessee Tech, 87-69, last time out and dropped to 0-11 in conference play this season.



The Governors are 5-3 on the road this season and are 2-2 on the road in conference games. Morehead State is 1-9 at Johnson Arena this season, but the Eagles are 0-9 at home in OVC play.



Saturday’s game at Morehead State will be streamed on ESPN+.

About the Morehead State Eagles

Picked to finish ninth in the OVC Preseason Poll, first-year head coach Cayla Petree’s team is 1-20 overall and 0-11 in conference play this season. Morehead State won its only game of the season when it beat Midway, 72-53, on Nov. 21, since then the Eagles have lost 18-straight games.

Duke transfer Jada Claude is averaging 13.8 points per game, which ranks eighth in the OVC, and 7.4 rebounds per game, which ranks third in the OVC. Claude does a lot of her damage on the offensive glass, where she averages 2.6 rebounds per game, which is the second-most in the league. The 6-0 sophomore also leads the OVC and ranks 47th in the country with seven double-doubles this season, including a 15-point, 11-rebound game against Austin Peay,

Southeast Missouri graduate transfer Terri Smith is the Eagles’ second-leading scorer and ranks 25th in the OVC, averaging 9.9 points per game. Smith is also averaging 1.5 made three-pointers per game, which ranks 10th in the OVC, while playing a league-leading 35 minutes per game.

On the defensive end, Julan McDonald has blocked 15 total shots this season and ranks fourth in the OVC in blocked shots per game (0.8).

Morehead State has the worst scoring offense (50.9 ppg) and the second-worst scoring defense (73.2 ppg) in the OVC this season, which leads to the Eagles having the league’s worst scoring margin at -22.3.

The Eagles have also struggled from three-point range this season, they rank last in the OVC in three-point percentage (.248) and three-point percentage defense (.363). However, the Eagles have attempted 424 threes this season, which is the second-most in the OVC, and are averaging 5.2 made three-pointers per game, which is the sixth-best mark in the league.

Series History and Lasting Meeting

The 84th meeting in a series that dates back to 1978, Austin Peay leads the all-time series, 42-41, and has won the last four meetings. The Govs’ 84 games against Morehead State are the fourth-most games Austin Peay State University has played against an OVC opponent in program history.

Austin Peay State University is 14-23 all-time against the Eagles in Morehead, Kentucky, but the Governors are on a three-game winning streak in Johnson Arena that dates back to 2014.

A strong defensive performance led Austin Peay State University to a 66-49 win against Morehead State on January 8th, 2022, at the Winfield Dunn Center in Clarksville.

Three APSU Governors scored in double-figures, with Yamia Johnson and Karle Pace posting 17 and 16 points, respectively, to lead the way. Pace also grabbed four rebounds, hit a pair of three-pointers, and was 4-for-4 at the free-throw line while Johnson added three rebounds, a pair of assists, and a steal in the contest.

Ella Sawyer chipped in 11 points, a pair of three-pointers, six rebounds, two assists, and a steal in the game as well. Nina De Leon Negron and Lyric Cole each grabbed a team-high eight rebounds against the Eagles, with De Leon Negron also dishing out a team-best five assists.

Jada Claude led Morehead State with a 15-point, 11-rebound double-double, she went 7-of-10 from the free-throw line in the contest. Alana Denson added 14 points for the Eagles, she was 4-of-5 from three-point range in the game.

APSU Notably

Austin Peay State University’s last four games have all been decided by three-or-less points, the Governors are 3-1 in that stretch.

The Governors are making their first trip to Morehead State since an 84-75 win over the Eagles on February 14th, 2019, in Johnson Arena.

Austin Peay State University is shooting 46.7 percent from the floor, which ranks ninth in the NCAA and second in the OVC.

Through 20 games, APSU is shooting 46.7 percent from the floor as a team. The Governors have not shot over 45 percent from the floor in a season since the 2002-03 team set the single-season program record by shooting 47.4 percent.

Austin Peay State University ranks third in the OVC in scoring defense (60.2 ppg), third in field-goal percentage defense (.394), and leads the league in three-point percentage defense (.289) — the APSU Govs are the only team in the league that ranks in the top three in all three statistics.

Austin Peay State University’s defense held ten-straight opponents under 70 points to start the season and has only given up 70-or-more points twice. The Governors have held three opponents under 50 points and eight opponents under 60 points this season.

APSU is shooting 36.8 percent from three-point range, which ranks 13th in the NCAA and leads the OVC, and are averaging 6.2 made three-pointers per game, which ranks third in the OVC.

Yamia Johnson and Karle Pace are averaging 16.1 and 15.4 points per game, respectively, and rank second and third in the OVC in scoring. They are the only teammates in the top six in the league in scoring.

Pace is shooting 45.7 percent from three-point range, which ranks eighth in the NCAA and leads the OVC.

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team returns to the Winfield Dunn Center to host a Thursday game against Southeast Missouri that starts at 5:00pm and a February 12th game against Tennessee State which tips off at 1:30pm.

After next week’s two-game homestand, the Govs will play four of their final five games on the road to close out the regular season.