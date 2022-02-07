Fort Campbell announces Market Garden Road closed Tuesday to Civilian Vehicle Traffic

101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Public Affairs Staff

Fort Campbell, KY – Fort Campbell reports that Market Garden Road will be closed to civilian traffic on February 8th, 7:30am until 12:00pm, for military vehicle movement in support of a routine deployment readiness exercise.

Motorists should avoid traveling on Market Garden Road, observe all posted signs, use caution while driving near military vehicles, and take directions from soldiers at traffic control points.

Wickham Avenue will remain open to all vehicles but may see heavier than normal military vehicle traffic.

“We’re alerting the Fort Campbell community of the upcoming road closure to reduce inconvenience in travel time and to remind motorists to use extra caution when driving near military vehicles,” said Lt. Col. Kari McEwen, the 101st Airborne Division. public affairs officer.



The 101st Airborne Division rescheduled last week’s deployment readiness exercise due to weather events on February 3rd and 4th.



Soldiers in the 101st Airborne Division are participating in a routine, short-notice deployment readiness exercise this week to ensure unit and personnel readiness.

As part of the exercise, soldiers and units are conducting personal equipment checks, loading unit equipment, conducting medical readiness checks, and preparing military vehicles for transport.

The 101st Airborne Division routinely conducts deployment readiness exercises to validate the contingency response force readiness level.