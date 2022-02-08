Clarksville Man arrested in Multi-Agency Human Trafficking Operation in Middle Tennessee

Hendersonville, TN – An undercover operation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) Human Trafficking Unit, Hendersonville Police Department, Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, and Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force has resulted in the arrest of 13 men accused of seeking illicit sex from minors.

Over a two-day period beginning February 3rd, as part of an undercover investigation aimed at addressing human trafficking in the Middle Tennessee area, undercover officers placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex.



The focus of the operation was to identify individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors.



As a result of the operation, agents and detectives arrested 13 men, who were booked into the Sumner County Jail:

*Shakur Dyrone Allen (DOB 07/11/1995), Gallatin: Two counts Solicitation of a Minor, Simple Possession Schedule VI, Simple Possession Schedule II, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Domestic Assault. No bond.

*Christopher Lucius Bailey (DOB 02/25/1992), Nashville: Patronizing Prostitution with a Minor, Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act. $60,000 bond.

*Christian Ariel Guzman- Canales (DOB 10/05/1993), Lenoir, NC: Patronizing Prostitution with a Minor, Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act. $80,000 bond.

*Auden Pires Harwood (DOB 09/01/2000), Brentwood: Patronizing Prostitution with a Minor, Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act. $50,000 bond.

*Richard C. Hoffman (DOB 08/15/1964), Dixon Springs: Patronizing Prostitution with a Minor, Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act. $60,000 bond.

*Charles T. Jagger (DOB 11/07/1968), Clarksville: Patronizing Prostitution with a Minor, Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act. $50,000 bond.

*Alan Gil Jewett (DOB 04/25/1965), Antioch: Patronizing Prostitution with a Minor, Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act. $60,000 bond.

*Arnold Douglas Kent, Jr. (DOB 09/09/1953), Columbia: Patronizing Prostitution with a Minor, Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act. $50,000 bond.

*Damion Alexander Nix, Sr. (DOB 01/17/1995), Goodlettsville: Patronizing Prostitution with a Minor, Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act. $75,000 bond.

*Roman Rostro aka Sanchez (DOB 05/26/1988), Nashville: Solicitation of a Minor, Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act. $50,000 bond.

*Sergio Santiago-Estrada (DOB 10/05/1993), Mt. Juliet: Patronizing Prostitution with a Minor, Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act. $150,000 bond.

*Joshua Andrew Sendish (DOB 08/24/1989), Nashville: Patronizing Prostitution with a Minor, Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act. $60,000 bond.

*Juan J. Trejo (DOB 10/12/1993), Madison: Patronizing Prostitution with a Minor, Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act. $50,000 bond.

This is the second such operation conducted by TBI special agents and other law enforcement partners in 2022. In 2021, 13 similar operations were conducted across the state, aimed at reducing human trafficking.

Information about human trafficking and TBI’s efforts to address this type of crime can be found online at www.ITHasToStop.com.