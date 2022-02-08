Clarksville Police Department asks public for assistance in Ninth Street, Shearor Street Homicide

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is reaching out to the public to see if anyone has additional information regarding the homicide that occurred on August 20th, 2021.

At approximately 11:02pm, the Clarksville Police Department responded to a shooting in progress call in the area of Ninth Street and Shearor Street.

Upon arrival, two male victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds. 32-year-old Emmanual Tyson was deceased at the scene and two 16-year-old juveniles have been charged with the homicide. Detectives believe that there are other individuals involved and are requesting anyone with information to contact CPD. This is still an ongoing investigation.



Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Martin, 931.648.0656, ext. 5224.



To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.