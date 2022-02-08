56.7 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, February 8, 2022
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department asks public for assistance in Ninth Street, Shearor Street...
News

Clarksville Police Department asks public for assistance in Ninth Street, Shearor Street Homicide

By Nicole Kelly
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is reaching out to the public to see if anyone has additional information regarding the homicide that occurred on August 20th, 2021.

At approximately 11:02pm, the Clarksville Police Department responded to a shooting in progress call in the area of Ninth Street and Shearor Street.

Upon arrival, two male victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds. 32-year-old Emmanual Tyson was deceased at the scene and two 16-year-old juveniles have been charged with the homicide. Detectives believe that there are other individuals involved and are requesting anyone with information to contact CPD. This is still an ongoing investigation.
 
Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Martin, 931.648.0656, ext. 5224.
 
To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Previous articleAPSU Women’s Tennis players Danielle Morris, Jana Leder named to OVC Preseason Top 10, Govs picked to finish Second
Nicole Kelly

In April 2009 I returned from 9 months in Latin America with $63 in my bank account and a related disinterest in returning to my former home of New York City. Instead, I came home to Clarksville for the first time in years, moved back in with my parents, got some jobs, and set about learning what Clarksvegas is like now that I'm allowed to buy beer at the Front Page Deli.

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online