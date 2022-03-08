Austin Peay State University Softball loses at Tennessee, 9-1

Knoxville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team swapped a couple of scoreless innings early on versus nationally-ranked Tennessee, Tuesday at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium, but couldn’t contain the Lady Vols down the stretch in a 9-1 loss.

The Governors (12-7) held the 18th-ranked Tennessee off the scoreboard for the first two innings, giving up just two hits over that span, but saw the Lady Vols score three runs in the third and three more in the fourth to go up 6-0.

The Govs got on the scoreboard in the top of the fifth, with Kendyl Weinzapfel leading off the inning with a double to left, advancing to third on a wild pitch and scoring three batters later on a single through the right side of the Lady Vols infield by Bailey Shorter to make it 6-1.



Brooke Pfefferle (double) and Morgan Zuege also had hits in the game for Austin Peay.

But the Lady Vols put the game away in the bottom of the inning with their second and third home runs of the game for the 9-1 final.

Inside the Boxscore

Kendyl Weinzapfel extended her consecutive game hit streak to a season-long six games.



Weinzapfel’s fifth-inning double was her first of the season.

The game versus Tennessee was the APSU Govs first contest against a Southeastern Conference opponent since they faced Georgia, on February 23rd, 2020, in Athens, Georgia.

The game was the 18th overall meeting the Govs and the Lady Vols, 11 more than the next most-played SEC opponent, Mississippi State.

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team will have a quick turnaround, as they travel to Jacksonville, Alabama, to play in the Jacksonville State Invite. Joining the Govs in the Thursday-Friday two-day event will be Samford and tournament host Jacksonville State.

For news and updates on everything Governors softball, follow along on Twitter (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Box Score

Austin Peay 1, Tennessee 9

1 2 3 4 5 R H E Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 1 1 4 1 Tennessee 0 0 3 3 3 9 8 0

W: Bailey McCachren (3-1) L: BENEFIEL, Jordan (6-3)