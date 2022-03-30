BBB warns public of Shipping Container Scam

Nashville, TN – If you are looking to buy a shipping container, watch out for the so-called “Sea Can Scam.” This crafty con uses real business addresses to trick people into paying for a shipping container that doesn’t exist. – If you are looking to buy a shipping container, watch out for the so-called “Sea Can Scam.” This crafty con uses real business addresses to trick people into paying for a shipping container that doesn’t exist.

You see an ad online for shipping containers at a very competitive price. You reach out to the business and are directed to a professional-looking website. You even do background research by searching for their physical address online. An online map shows their address is in a shipping yard. Everything checks out!

After some back and forth with a customer service representative, you agree to purchase the container. You are asked to pay up front before you can arrange pick up.