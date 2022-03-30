Severe Thunderstorms possible this afternoon for Clarksville-Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) reports that strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon into this evening for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee. Damaging winds primary threat, but tornadoes are also possible.

In addition to thunderstorms, non-thunderstorm wind gusts up to 55 MPH are expected mid-morning hours today through this evening.

A wind advisory is in effect until 1:00am Thursday.



Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.



Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.