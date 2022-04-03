Clarksville’s First Thursday Art Walk to be held April 7th, 2022

Clarksville, TN – Produced by The Downtown Clarksville Association, First Thursday Art Walk is a free, self-guided tour spanning a 5-block radius that combines visual art, live music, engaging events, and more in the heart of Downtown Clarksville.

The First Thursday Art Walk in Clarksville is the ultimate opportunity to savor and support local creative talent.

The April Art Walk will be held April 7th, 2022 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at the shops and galleries on Public Square, Franklin Street, and Strawberry Alley. The participating businesses are listed below as well as a description of the work they will be exhibiting and services they will be offering during the event.

Pups, Plants & Goods (117A Strawberry Alley)

Hardy houseplants + cacti, Rare finds + vintage goods

Artist Information:

Pups, Plants & Goods is thrilled to join the First Thursday Art Walk during April 2022 and will be hosting Becca Martinez. She is a local multimedia artist specializing in fiber and textile art!

First Presbyterian Church (213 Main Street)

Artist Information:

First Presbyterian Church is thrilled to join the First Thursday Art Walk in April 2022 and host Amina Mosavi.

Amina Mosavi is a student at Northampton Community College in Bethlehem, Penn., studying Fine Arts and graduating in May 2022. Mosavi emigrated to Bethlehem from Afghanistan with her husband and daughter five years ago.

They moved to Clarksville in December 2021 to support her husband’s work in the U.S. Army. In her final semester at NCC, which she is completing remotely, Mosavi is focusing on making paintings that highlight her love of fashion and celebrate Afghani arts and style. Once she receives her AA in Fine Arts, Mosavi intends to pursue a bachelor’s degree in Fashion Design.

The Customs House Museum (200 S. Second Street)

The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is Tennessee’s second-largest general interest museum. It features fine art, history, and children’s exhibits.

Museum Exhibitions

Bold Expressions: The Art of Stephanie J. Brown

April 5th – May 29th | Harvill Gallery

Stephanie J. Brown is an empowered artist, activist and author who shines a light on self-awareness, survival and pride through her work. “I love to represent the African diaspora by painting faces and accentuating our bold features. I include bold colors, which spiritually represent chakras.”

Remembering Frank Adkins

April 20th – June 26th | Lobby

Lieutenant Colonel Frank Adkins was the most decorated Montgomery County resident to have served in World War II. This collection of photographs, documents and other artifacts illustrate the courage of this hometown hero.

Breaking Through: The Rise of American Women Artists

Through May 29th | Kimbrough & Jostens Galleries

This juried show features over 100 paintings and sculptures by members of American Women Artists (AWA) from across the country. AWA is an organization that aims to increase the number of professional opportunities for women in the visual fine arts.

Rising Voices 2: The Bennett Prize for Women Figurative Realist Painters

Through April 24th | Crouch & Bruner Galleries

The depiction of the human figure is central in the history of art, and this exhibition brings a contemporary view to a timeless subject. The $50,000 Bennett Prize is awarded biennially to a woman fine art painter whose principal artistic focus is figurative painting in a primarily realistic style. Rising Voices 2 is comprised of paintings by the ten 2021 Bennett Prize finalists, including Prize winner Ayana Ross.

Aneka Ingold: Transfiguration

Through April 24th | Orgain Gallery

Aneka Ingold’s dramatically staged paintings present mysterious allegories informed by the stories and lives of women. Drawn from self-reflection and the shared experiences of peers and women throughout history, her narratives are relayed through symbols and patterns that culminate in a central, goddess-like figure.

Ingold’s powerful characters, rendered in precise layers of colored pencil and paint, earned her the honor of being named the inaugural winner of The Bennett Prize for Women Figurative Realist Painters in 2019.

The Infirmary

Through April 17th | Lobby

Dr. Robert T. Burt was a skilled surgeon who opened Clarksville’s first hospital in 1906. He performed over 300 operations per year, including C-sections long before they were common practice. This exhibit features photographs and other artifacts that tell the story of Dr. Burt and his colleagues at the Home Infirmary.

Explorers Landing: Exploring Our Town

Open Now on the Lower Level

New Memories, New Adventures, New Explorers Landing! Explore our town with timeless favorites like the Bubble Cave and McGregor’s Market and new discoveries like the Landing and Car Ramp. It’s an adventure for all ages.

Museum Events

First Thursday Art Walk

April 7th, 5:00pm–8:00pm

The Museum will offer free admission during First Thursday Art Walk Clarksville from 5:00pm–8:00pm. Say Cheese Please food truck will be serving up delicious eats in the Courtyard.

The New Gallery (732 – 744 Joseph Street – Art+Design building)

The New Gallery is Austin Peay State University’s 1500 sq’ white cube contemporary art gallery operated by the APSU Department of Art+Design. The New Gallery brings in nationally and internationally recognized contemporary artists for to Clarksville for exhibitions, lectures, workshops, class visits, and studio visits with students.

54th Annual Juried Student Exhibition

April 4th – 27th

Reception/Awards Night, April 27th, 5:30pm-7:00pm

City Boy Country Life: A Lifestyle Collection (120 Franklin Street – Suite 114)

Artist Information:

City Boy Country Life: A Lifestyle Collection is proud to feature NEW work from local artist Kris Lee during the April 2022 First Thursday Art Walk.

Kris Lee is originally from San Jose, CA, but has resided in the Clarksville, TN area since 1999 when the US Army brought her husband to Fort Campbell, KY. Upon his retirement in 2007, the family chose to stay and make Tennessee their permanent home.

While being a military spouse for most of her marriage, she has had a variety of different careers. Through it all, she has had a passion for art, both performing and visual. A dancer as a child and through college, she is no stranger to the stage. As a college student, she majored in art, and as an adult, she dabbled in graphic arts for local advertising.



In 2016, after a creative drought, she was convinced by a family member to try oil painting. With no prior experience in this medium, she rose to the challenge. And, despite being primarily self-taught with some coaching from her family, she fell in love with the oils, canvas, and pallet knife.



Kris is an avid hiker and loves the beauty of the mountains and the Tennessee countryside. These very images are where she gets her inspiration to paint. She hopes to continue to hone her craft and share this beauty through her art with the world.

Journey’s Eye Studio (131 Franklin Street)

Artist Information:

Journey’s Eye Studio is proud to host Carolyn Loyd during the April 2022 First Thursday Art Walk.

Carolyn Loyd did not become interested in Art until the age of 26. She is not formally trained as an artist but with some encouragement from a family member she started reading art books and creating oil paintings on her own. She painted sporadically over the years but once she retired has become more dedicated to her work.

Carolyn has been an exhibitor at the Clarksville Transfinancial Bank Juried Art Show having received a first place award in the Amateur Division; The Clarksville Riverfest Juried Art Show having won first and second place and best of show in 2018 and first place in her division in 2019.

Carolyn enjoys painting a variety of subjects and still considers herself to be a student of the arts. She paints regularly with an art group in the Clarksville area and is a new member of the TAL.

ArtLink Studios (116 Strawberry Alley)

ArtLink Studios located at 116 Strawberry Alley, will be featuring a variety art from our in-house artists.

Artist Information:

ArtLink is proud to host local artist Bella during the April 2022 First Thursday Art Walk.

“My name is Bella, and I am a student artist that is self-taught. I started drawing at a young age, and Art quickly became a part of my identity, defining who I am as a person. What I enjoy the most is being able to make artwork that others can relate to, as well as being able to disseminate my art by doing so for others. I enjoy working on commissions, and I can create in almost any art style, in any medium, and I am up for any creative challenge. In the future, I intend to promote art everywhere and demonstrate to people that they, too, are capable of creating. I’m hoping that in the near future, I’ll be able to pursue my passion of doing art as a career, whether it’s selling my own work or becoming a tattoo artist.”

ArtLink will also have LIVE music during the April 2022 First Thursday Art Walk!

Jacob Markus is a local professional musician, who has been playing and studying for 20 years. He came from a musical family, and was driven from a young age to be the best musician he could be. Jacob is active around the area, having played with a variety of artists around Middle Tennessee over the last six years since graduating high school.

On top of that, he has traveled around the country extensively, playing music in many different settings—from bars, venues, theatres, radio, art galleries, studios, and others. These experiences not only taught the value of being able to adapt on a whim based on your surroundings, it also introduced a vast amount of ideas and inspiration, through meeting and playing with other people across the country.

Edward’s Steakhouse (107 Franklin Street)

Come enjoy the best steaks in Clarksville in a relaxed atmosphere with live piano on Friday and Saturday night. We also offer Clarksville’s largest wine selection in town from around the world. 10% Military and APSU discount daily

Artist Information:

Edward’s Steakhouse is proud to support the April 2022 First Thursday Art Walk and will feature local artist Jay Swafford this month.

Jay Swafford is an artist-designed to look at the world from the inside out. And even from this very personal perspective, Swafford further skews the subjects in his mind through a multifaceted prism. He guides the viewer into his way of seeing things that we just might be taking for granted. Things that have become so commonplace that they have become almost invisible. He invites us to revisit our environment of people, places, and things with his deeply felt paintings.



No review of Jay Swafford’s work would be complete without using, at least, all of the words: energy, drive, power, and color.



Born in Nashville, Tennessee in 1954, Swafford now resides in Springfield, Tennessee, where he is involved with the local art community & has served as Art Director for both the Robertson County Chamber Gallery & Springfield Inn Gallery.

For More information: www.SwaffordART.com

Stop in, see the art, listen to Jackson Miller on the piano and enjoy the Thursday night special, 1/2 priced $7.00 appetizers and 2 for 1 draft drink specials.

Roxy Regional Theatre (110 Franklin Street)

For those who enjoy the visual arts, the Peg Harvill Gallery, located just beyond the lobby, hosts twelve shows annually featuring locally and nationally known artisans. Shows generally open the first Thursday of each month for our First Thursday Art Walk.

Artist Information:

During the month of April, the Peg Harvill Gallery at the Roxy Regional Theatre will feature mixed media paintings by Takaya Curlin to complement the Roxy’s upcoming production of Godspell, playing April 8th–April 23rd.

Takaya Curlin was born and raised in Cairo, IL. She is a wife, mother, army veteran and artist. She obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and is currently working on a Masters in Marketing. Being an artist has always been inside of her, but she never had anyone to tell her it was possible to make a career out of it.

So in 2020 she took a leap of faith and became a full-time artist and birthed her business K.C. Creations. A lover of all arts, she loves to create art that is reflective of the endless possibilities and talents of black girls/ women whether that’s art highlighting the beginning of life or just how fabulous we are as melanated individuals. This is done through different mediums such as acrylic, oil, spray paint and other mixed media.



As a way to give back, she has started the Tae’s Angels foundation through her business. This is dedicated to the child she lost in 2012 to hydrocephalus. Ten percent of each painting sold is put towards the end of the year donation made to the Hydrocephalus Association in his name.

Artist Statement:

“I just want the world to know my name like Basquiat or Kara Walker. My style mixed with graffiti and silhouettes. Stun them with abstract visions until they think I’ve done my best, Then tell them I ain’t done yet.” – K.C.

For tickets and information about our current production of GODSPELL, please visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org or call the box office at 931.645.7699.

Additional gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday, 9:00am–2:00pm.

River City Clay (115 Franklin Street)

River City Clay is an art gallery and studio located in Downtown Clarksville. We offer pottery classes for all skill levels with the goal of spreading our love for ceramics with our community.

Artist Information:

River City Clay is an art gallery and studio located in Downtown Clarksville offering pottery classes for all skill levels with the goal of spreading our love for ceramics with our community.

River City Clay Studio features handmade pottery made by Ken Shipley, Melody Shipley, and Shelby Crutcher. The gallery is also spotlighting handwoven textiles and handmade jewelry by Eloise Freeman, and original pastel and charcoal drawings by Martin Freeman.

Sanctuary On Main (334 Main Street)

Artist Information:

Sanctuary on Main is proud and excited to participate in the April 2022 First Thursday Art Walk.

Stop by to see several local artisans work that is featured within!

Jewelry

– Melanie Haven Design

– Made by Adelaide

– Pocketdharma

– A Little Love and Light

Wood Art

– Beatrix Brockman

Photography

– Katie Cameron

Macrame Art

– Lavishly Leashed

Soap

– Linden Tree Soap

Apparel

– Carlisle Creations

Trazo Meadery (116 Franklin Street)

Artist Information:

Trazo Meadery is proud to support the April 2022 First Thursday Art Walk.

Artist: Holly Pearce (Pixykist Designs)

Bio: A background in costuming, theater set/parade float design & face/body painting Holly combines her love of color & fire with ingenuity to work her magic on mixed media pieces that are uniquely whimsical. Her designs have truly been PIXYKIST.

Downtown Artists Co-op (96 Franklin Street)

Artist Information:

The Downtown Artists Cooperative is proud to present the DAC and Friends Exhibit in April 2022.

The main exhibit inside, for the month April, is the “DAC and Friends Exhibit”. This is an annual exhibit where a member of DAC invites an artist friend, who is not a member, to show his/her works in the gallery.

Jane Olson’s exhibit, “Sunflowers for Ukraine”, will only be hung in the Spires Window.

www.dac.gallery

Be Sure To Stop In And See These Other Venues During The First Thursday Artwalk