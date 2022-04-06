Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces Boat Ramp closure at McGregor Park for Repairs

Clarksville, TN – The boat ramp, parking lot, and courtesy dock, located inside McGregor Park, are closed indefinitely for ongoing repairs to the asphalt.

Crews have been working throughout the week to repair the damage, but additional time will be needed to assess the cause.

For up to date information on current closures, visit www.cityofclarksville.com/899/Current-Park-Closures

