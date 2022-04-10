Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf hits the road for Missouri Tiger Invitational

Clarksville, TN – Competing in its final tournament of the spring season, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team heads to Columbia, MO, for the Missouri Tiger Invitational, hosted by the University of Missouri, April 11th-12th.

The tournament takes place at The Club at Old Hawthorne which is a par 72 course with a length of 7,221 yards.

Austin Peay, Missouri (host), Bellarmine, Boston College, Bowling Green, Central Arkansas, DePaul, Drake, Eastern Kentucky, UMKC, Missouri State, Morehead State, Morehead State, North Alabama, Oral Roberts, SIU Edwardsville, South Dakota State, Wichita State.



It’s the fifth annual MU Tiger Invitational at The Club at Old Hawthorne. Host school Missouri is the defending champion, shooting a score of 839 last season to edge Kansas State. The Tigers are led by former Austin Peay men’s golf head coach Mark Leroux who in seven seasons at the helm of the Govs led APSU to three NCAA Regionals and won two OVC Coach of the Year awards.

The APSU Govs Lineup

Inside The Lineup

Chase Korte :

Last weekend at the Carpenter/Chaney Classic, Korte compiled a record of 0-2-1 in match play. Korte has a round average of 74.61 in seven tournaments this year with five rounds under par.

Adam Van Raden :

Van Raden finished 1-2 in match play last weekend at the Carpenter/Chaney Classic, falling to UT Martin and Belmont before picking up a win against Tennessee State. Van Raden in eight tournaments this season has a 74.00 round average with six rounds under par.

Micah Knisley :

At the Carpenter/Chaney, Knisley recorded a match play record of 1-2, earning a win over Tennessee State on the final day of competition. At the event, Knisley ranked in the top 15 in total birdies while earning the Govs lone eagle. Knisley has had three rounds under par this season and has a round average of 74.81.

Reece Britt :

Britt went undefeated in match play last week at the Carpenter/Chaney Classic, earning a 2-0-1 record. Britt ranked in the top 15 in total birdies and shot six-under on par fives during the two-day tournament. In five tournaments this season, Britt has a round average of 73.57 with an average score of 71.50 during round two of tournaments.

Payne Elkins :

Elkins had a stellar performance at the Carpenter/Chaney Classic, earning a 1-1-1 record during match play. In four tournaments this season, Elkins has recorded two rounds under par in nine total rounds. Elkins heads into the MU Tiger Invitational with a round score average of 74.78.

About APSU Men’s Golf



Austin Peay State University went 1-2 last weekend at the Carpenter/Chaney Classic, falling to UT Martin and Belmont before picking up a win over Tennessee State.

The trio of Britt, Knisley, and Jordan Rodriguez each ranked in the top 15 in total birdies during the two-day tournament.

The Govs are ranked 253rd in the latest GolfStat national rankings.

The MU Tiger Invitational will be the final tournament for the APSU Govs during the spring season.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University men’s golf team concludes regular season play on April 20th for a one-day match play against Western Kentucky.