Fort Campbell, KY – Soldiers with the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conduct Special Insertion/Extraction System (SPIES) training with the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade at The Sabalauski Air Assault School, Fort Campbell, KY April 14th, 2022.

The purpose of the training is to familiarize Soldiers with aircraft operations and to increase involvement in the Air Assault Culture.