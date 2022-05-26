Rain Showers, Thunderstorms expected to continue for Clarksville-Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Clarksville-Montgomery County as well as parts of Middle Tennessee.

Several waves of showers and thunderstorms will move across Clarksville-Montgomery County and Middle Tennessee today before exiting the area tonight.

A few storms today could produce strong to severe winds and hail, especially late this morning into the afternoon. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out but the threat is very low.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.