Strong Thunderstorms possible for Clarksville-Montgomery County today

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) reports that a strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Western Montgomery County and East Central Stewart County to until 3:45pm CT.

At 3:13pm CT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Indian Mound, or 9 miles southeast of Big Rock, moving southeast at 15 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea-size hail are expected.

Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.



If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.



Locations impacted include Clarksville, Indian Mound, Palmyra and Woodlawn.

Today and Tonight

Heat index values will range 100 to 105 degrees for locations west of Cumberland Plateau Region this afternoon.

Some strong to severe thunderstorms may be possible late this afternoon into evening hours tonight across mid-state region. Strong gusty to damaging winds will be the main concern.