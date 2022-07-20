Arts for Hearts Clarksville invites community to paint Commemorative Tiles for 9/11 Pillars of Hope Sculpture

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Arts and Heritage Development Council recently commissioned Artist and Sculptor Jim Diehr to create a permanent sculpture to display the commemorative 9/11 ceramic tiles hand painted by local citizens.

The project began in 2012, a collaboration of Volunteer Clarksville, Hands on Nashville, Arts for Hearts Clarksville, Austin Peay State University (APSU) Ceramics Department students under the supervision of Professor Ken Shipley, F&M Bank, Pottery Room, Horsefeathers Studio, and with support from the Corporation for National and Community Service and the Arts and Heritage Development Council.

The project was meant to help people of all ages express their reactions to the September 11th tragedy and give a voice to the future through art. Since 2012, residents have painted more than 1500 tiles.



“Each tile represents a citizen paying tribute to those who serve, and it is our hope that visitors will find comfort in each commemorative tile that is placed on the Pillars,” said Rita Arancibia, Arts for Hearts Co-Founder.



Every September since 2014, the Pillars have been displayed at the Clarksville Montgomery County Library as a mobile exhibit. The installation of the permanent sculpture will mark an important milestone for the project and the beginning of a new story.

The 9/11 Pillars of Hope project was originally part of the Serve to Remember Days of Service initiative established in 2011 to inspire the community to engage in charitable service on 9/11 as an annual and forward-looking tribute to the 9/11 victims, survivors, and those who rose in service in response to the attacks.



Each year from September 1-11, 2011-September 1-11, 2014, Volunteer Clarksville organized hundreds of volunteers who shared their time, treasures, and talents to help local nonprofits throughout the community. Hundreds of memorial tiles were painted by local citizens during the 9/11 Serve to Remember Days of Service.

The community is invited to paint a tile. Painting events will be held on July 30th and August 13th from 1:00pm-3:00pm at the Clarksville Habitat for Humanity Restore located at 408 Madison Street, Clarksville.Registration required. Must be 16-adult.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/911-remembrance-tile-painting-tickets-387825455377

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/911-remembrance-tile-painting-tickets-387829527557