Tennessee Titans last match against Baltimore Ravens

2020 Wild Card: Titans 13, Ravens 20

Sunday, January 10th, 2021 | 12:00pm CT | Nissan Stadium

Nashville, TN – In the AFC Wild Card Round, the Tennessee Titans hosted the Baltimore Ravens and fell by a score of 20-13.

Tennessee got on the board first and built a 10-0 lead in the opening quarter. The Titans’ first touchdown came on a 10-play scoring drive that saw WR A.J. Brown contribute three receptions for 52 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown pass from QB Ryan Tannehill, to put Tennessee ahead 7-0.

On the ensuing Baltimore possession, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson threw an interception to CB Malcolm Butler. The Titans took possession at their own 28-yard line and capitalized on the turnover as K Stephen Gostkowski converted a 45-yard field goal to make it a 10-0 game.

In the second quarter, Baltimore got into the red zone, but Jackson was sacked on third down by OLB Brooks Reed. The Ravens were forced to settle for a 33-yard field goal to make it a 10-3 contest. Later in the second quarter, facing a third-and-nine at the Tennessee 48-yard line, Jackson broke free for a 48-yard rushing touchdown to even the score 10-10.



Baltimore began the second half with possession of the ball and tacked on a touchdown on a 77-yard scoring drive. Jackson accounted for 34 yards on four carries to move the chains before Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins scored on a four-yard rush. Baltimore pulled ahead, 17-10.



In the fourth quarter, Tennessee inched within four points with a 25-yard field goal that made it 17-13, Baltimore. However, the Ravens added a field goal in the fourth quarter as well as Ravens K Justin Tucker converted a 51-yard attempt to make it 20- 13. As Tennessee took possession down by seven with just over four minutes remaining, the Titans began driving. Tannehill was intercepted by Ravens CB Marcus Peters.



The Tennessee Titans ran out of time to mount a comeback and fell to the Baltimore Ravens at home.