Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball announces Non-Conference Schedule

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head coach Nate James has announced his team’s non-conference schedule, a slate that is highlighted with four two trips to Power Five conference teams, including two which reached the NCAA tournament a season ago, and three games in Florida as part of the Sunshine Slam, with two at Ocean Center in Daytona Beach.

The Governors will also host five-consecutive contests in their final season in the Dunn Center.

“To start the season, I really wanted to challenge my team in preparation for the ASUN Conference, which will be extremely competitive from top to bottom,” James said. “In that preparation, I decided to schedule an extremely tough non-conference schedule, competing against several Power 5 teams from the ACC, SEC and Big 10.



“Like most teams, we’re still in the building process, but I’m excited about this season. As we continue to establish our culture, I believe the future is bright for Austin Peay men’s basketball.”



Austin Peay State Univerity season tickets can now be renewed until September 23rd. New season ticket purchases and single-game ticket sales will be announced at a later date.

Early Non-Conference Tests

After a home exhibition against Fisk (7:00pm CT, ESPN+) on November 2nd, the Governors open the regular season by making their first-ever trip to North Carolina State on November 7th before traveling to Purdue on November 11th for just the third time and first since 2010-11.

First Home Game

For the second-straight season, Austin Peay State University welcomes Milligan, the start of the Governors’ final season inside Dunn. Tip-off on November 14th is set for (7:00pm), with the game being televised on ESPN+.

The APSU Governors came away with a 98-55 victory last year in the first matchup between the teams since scoring a school-record 122 points in a 26-point triumph on February 21st, 1991. The Governors have won five-consecutive meetings overall and eight in a row at home.

Sunshine Slam

Austin Peay State University travels to South Florida on November 17th for its first contest of the Sunshine Slam. The Ocean Bracket portion of the tournament begins November 21st with a contest against Albany (11:00am), followed by a game against either Bucknell or Presbyterian the following day (11:00am or 7:30pm). The bracket portion of the tournament is televised on CBS Sports Network.

Five-Consecutive Contests inside Dunn Center

On November 26th, Howard comes to the Dunn Center as the second leg of a home-and-home agreement (3:00pm). The Governors host Western Kentucky and former Austin Peay State University assistant Rick Stansbury on November 30th (7:00pm). On December 3rd (3:00pm),

Tennessee State makes its first trip to Clarksville as a non-conference opponent since the 1984-85 campaign, where Austin Peay State University has won four in a row and is 32-8 all-time in the series.

The homestand concludes with contests against Kentucky Christian on December 6th (7:00pm) and Lindsey Wilson on December 12th (7:00pm), the first matchup since 1936-37 and the Blue Raiders’ first trip to The Queen City. All games are televised on ESPN+.

Close of Non-Conference Games at NCAA Tournament Opponents

Austin Peay State University faces two opponents – Murray State and Tennessee – which advanced to the sound round of the NCAA tournament a season ago. The Governors hit the road on December 16th to face the Racers as a non-conference foe the first time since 1951-52.

Like Austin Peay State University, Murray State enters its first season in a new conference (Missouri Valley) with a new but familiar face, Steve Prohm, at the helm. Prohm guided the program for four seasons (2011-15) before spending the last six as head coach at Iowa State.

APSU travels to Rocky Top on December 21st to face the defending SEC Tournament champion for the first time since a 74-70 Governors’ win on December 10th, 2011, inside Thompson-Boling Arena.

Conference Breakdown

NAIA (3), ACC (1), Big 10 (1), AAC (1), America East (1), Patriot League (possibly 1), Big South (possibly 1), MEAC (1), Conference USA (1), OVC (1), Missouri Valley (1), SEC (1)

Record against Non-Conference Opponents

North Carolina State – 0-1

Purdue – 0-2

Milligan – 19-6

South Florida – 0-4

Albany – First meeting

Bucknell – First meeting (potentially)

Presbyterian – First meeting (potentially)

Howard – 1-0

Western Kentucky – 14-42

Tennessee State – 51-32

Kentucky Christian – First meeting

Lindsey Wilson – 0-1

Murray State – 45-94

Tennessee – 1-8