Nashville Sounds shutdown Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, 3-0

Nashville, TN – Caleb Boushley tossed six shutout innings to lead the Nashville Sounds to a 3-0 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in front of 8,187 fans at First Horizon Park on Saturday night. It was Nashville’s 10th shutout of the season.

Boushley, who was awarded the team’s Pitcher of the Year honor in a pregame ceremony, notched his International League-leading 12th win of the season. The right-hander scattered four hits and one walk to go with four strikeouts.

It was a 0-0 game into the bottom of the fifth inning when Nashville put the first two runs on the board. Cam Devanney started the rally with a leadoff walk and moved to second on a base hit by Sal Frelick.

Both runners moved up 90 feet on Esteury Ruiz’s bunt single. Brice Turang gave the Sounds a 1-0 lead with a line drive to right-center and Joey Wiemer made it a 2-0 game with a sacrifice fly.



Following Boushley’s departure after six scoreless innings, Jake Cousins took over and put up a zero in the seventh.



Nashville extended the lead to 3-0 in the home half of the seventh. Ruiz singled for his third hit of the night, promptly stole second base, and moved to third on a throwing error by catcher Ryan Lavarnway. After a Turang infield single, Jon Singleton’s fly ball to center field scored Ruiz to make it 3-0.



Sounds reliever Lucas Erceg worked the eighth and pitched out of a jam by striking out Lavarnway with the bases loaded. The right-hander returned for the ninth and retired the side in order for a six-out save, his first of the season.



The win for Sounds Manager Rick Sweet was the 2,185th of his managerial career. He is tied with Johnny Lipon (1959-92) for fifth-most in the history of Minor League Baseball.



The series finale is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Marcus Walden (0-3, 4.53) starts for Nashville against right-hander Bryan Hoeing (7-5, 5.07) for Jacksonville. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:05pm CT.

Post-Game Notes

Nashville’s magic number to clinch the International League West Division is seven.

Sal Frelick (2-for-5, R) extended his on-base streak to 34 games with a single in the third inning. He is hitting .360 (49-for-136) with 31 runs, 6 doubles, 2 triples, 2 homers, 15 RBI and 15 walks during the streak. The 34-game on-base streak is the longest active streak in the International League.

Caleb Boushley (W, 6.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K) notched his International League-leading 12th win of the season and his seventh quality start.

Frelick, Esteury Ruiz and Brice Turang had multi-hit games… it was Frelick’s 19th with Nashville, Ruiz’s 12th and Turang’s 38th.

Ruiz (77, 78) and Turang (31, 32) had two stolen bases each.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all home games in 2022.

For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.