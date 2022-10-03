57.4 F
Fort Campbell to host Community Town Hall on October 5th

101st Airborne Division - Fort Campbell, KYFort Campbell, KY – 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell leaders will host the Fort Campbell Community Town Hall from 10:00am – 11:00am Wednesday, October 5th, 2022 at Cole Park Commons, 1610 101st Airborne Division Road.

The community is invited to attend in person. Those unable to attend in person are invited to join us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/fortcampbellcommunitytownhall

The Fort Campbell Community Town Hall combines three previous initiatives – the quarterly Commander’s Facebook Live Town Hall, quarterly Housing Town Hall, and the monthly Information Exchange – to keep Soldiers and Families informed about events or resources available on post. Special topics will include Operation Friendly Ghost, Barracks, and On-post Weapons Registration/Handling.
 
Slides for the town hall can be found on the Fort Campbell website the day of the event at https://home.army.mil/campbell/index.php/community-town-hall

