101st Airborne Division killed in motorcycle accident in Oak Grove Kentucky

Fort Campbell, KY – A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) was pronounced dead following a motorcycle accident in Oak Grove, Kentucky, on September 30th, 2022.

Private First Class Kaden J. Jones was a Soldier in 1st Battalion, 327th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).

“The Bastogne family is shocked and saddened by the news of Pvt. 1st Class Jones’ sudden death,” said 1st Brigade commander Colonel Kevin Sharp. “Our deepest condolences and heartfelt prayers go out to his family and friends. They are all in our hearts during this tragic time.”