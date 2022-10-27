51.8 F
News

Clarksville Police Department responds to Vehicle, Bicyclist Crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Dodge Store

Wreck with injuries on Fort Campbell Boulevard involving two vehicles and a bicyclist.
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On Thursday morning, October 27th, 2022, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a wreck with injuries involving two vehicles and a bicyclist.

The crash occurred at approximately 6:31am at 1504 Fort Campbell Boulevard (Dodge Store), and two lanes northbound and two lanes southbound of Fort Campbell Boulevard were shut down.

The bicyclist is being flown to Nashville by a life-flight helicopter and their status is unknown at this time.
 
The Clarksville Police Department asked motorists to find an alternate route until the scene could be cleared and the roadway can be opened back up.
 
FACT investigators are on the scene and there is no other information available for release at this time.

