APSU Women’s Basketball signs La’Nya Foster

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball head coach Brittany Young has announced the signing of La’Nya Foster for the 2023-24 academic and athletic year.

“We are so blessed to announce La’Nya Foster as an official member of our program!” said Young. “When we talk about the future of Austin Peay State University women’s basketball, she fits the mold. An honor student, an intricate part of her community, and a player that has not even scratched the surface of the player she has the ability to become.

“Her versatility on both ends of the court makes her a perfect fit for our system. Govs Nation will fall in love with not only the player, but who La’Nya is as a person!”



A wing from Riverdale, Georgia, Foster attends Lovejoy High School and is coached by Cedric King. She also plays for the club FBC Legacy under head coach Elle Normandy.



After averaging 10.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game in her first varsity season as a sophomore, Foster increased her scoring to 13.8 points per game last season, while also grabbing 7.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game to help lead the Wildcats to a 28-3 record, and the 2021-22 Class 6A State Championship.



Foster and the Wildcats look to defend last year’s title when they tipoff their season November 12th against Campbell.

