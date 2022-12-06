SpiritFest kicks off the Christmas Season

Montgomery County, TN – Hundreds gathered at Downtown Commons and its surrounding streets on Saturday afternoon, just prior to this year’s 63rd annual Clarksville Christmas Parade, to enjoy food trucks, live music, a live nativity scene, and a chance to talk with Santa Claus.

Kris Foust is one of the organizers of the event, now in its eighth year.

“This is our 7th SpiritFest in 8 years,” Foust said. “The parade was moved to Riverside Drive one year, during the pandemic. The pandemic actually made us make some changes to how we do things.”

“This year, we’ve consolidated the event somewhat. It was hard to keep track of everyone when it was spread out so far, and that made it feel a little unsafe. There was a lot of traffic, and because of the parade we weren’t able to block off some of the streets.”

In previous years, many of the vendors were located on the other side of Third Street. This year, everything was contained between Second Street and Third Street.

“We still have artists in Fellowship Hall, and the historic sanctuary is still open,” Foust said. “But, now that we are working with Downtown Commons, this layout makes better sense They don’t have the ice rink this year, so that opened up the lawn and gave us a lot more room. That freed up the parking lot as well.”

Thanks to great weather, the turnout for this year’s Spirit Fest was strong. Families enjoyed the living nativity scene on the front lawn of First Presbyterian Church and had easy access to the food trucks. They also enjoyed live music from the Cumberland Winds Brass Quintet, and lined up for a chance to sit with Santa, in his sleigh.

“Everyone really loves the animals,” Foust said. “I told my friends, no matter what, we’ve got Santa, baby Jesus, and a camel, so what more could anyone want.”

Elizabeth Quinton is the Director of Downtown Commons. “We’re happy to partner with 1st Presbyterian and Trinity Episcopal Church each year to host Spirit Fest,” Quinton said.

“And, we’re very excited for tonight’s Christmas Parade, and the official lighting of the tree with Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden. We have a huge turnout,” commented Quinton.

At 4:30pm, Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden and his family moved to the front of the lawn for the lighting of the Christmas tree.

“Well, it’s time for the lighting of the tree,” Golden said. “We are thrilled to have so many wonderful people down here with us, ready to kick off the Christmas season.”

“My youngest daughter Mia is in charge of the switch that will turn the lights on. My family and I are just excited to be here with everyone,” stated Golden.

