City of Clarksville Offices will close Friday because of Winter Storm

Clarksville, TN – Many City of Clarksville administrative offices will be closed Friday, December 23rd, 2022, due to inclement weather and hazardous winter weather driving conditions supported by extremely cold temperatures that are anticipated.

The National Weather Service (NWS) anticipates temperatures plummeting to single digits with chilling winds Thursday and continuing into late Friday evening. Temperatures are expected to slowly improve over the Christmas holiday weekend, forecasters say, but significant change doesn’t begin until the coming week.

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department facilities will also be closed Friday. These include New Providence Pool; Crow, Burt-Cobb, and Kleeman Recreation Centers; Fort Defiance; golf facilities and the department’s main office.

Specific City of Clarksville Department Updates

Clarksville Transit System

Service will end tonight at 6:00pm. CTS will communicate any changes to the routes below through the CTS SPOT mobile app.

Riders may also visit www.rideCTS.com or the CTS Facebook page for any updates.

Public Safety Facilities

Administrative lobbies will be closed to the public. Clarksville Police Officers and Clarksville Fire Rescue will continue to respond to all emergency calls.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department

The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) administration and engineering offices will be closed, including the north and south customer service centers.

The department will only be open for emergencies. In the event of a gas, water, or sewer emergency, customers should call 931.645.7400 or the after-hours emergency line at 931.645.0116.

The Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, automated pay by phone and WebConnect, www.clarksvillegw.com, online bill payment feature will be operational. The payment drop box on 2215 Madison St. is available at any hour, and Kiosk paysites located at 111 Cunningham Lane and Clarksville 24-hour Hi-Road Convenience Stores are available for customer bill payment.

Municipal Court

The Court Clerk’s Office will be closed, and court will not be in session.

On Wednesday, you may contact the Municipal Court by calling 931.648.4604 or by email at ernie.griffith@cityofclarksville.com.

Clarksville Street Department

The Clarksville Street Department essential operations will be working through the night to ensure the safety of drivers.

CDE Lightband

The CDE Lightband office will remain open, but customers are highly encouraged to use phone and online systems to reach the utility when possible. In the event of a service outage, please call 931.648.8151. Customers may also go online at www.cdelightband.com/customer-service/ for service and bill-paying information.

All City of Clarksville offices will reopen on Wednesday, December 28th, for regularly scheduled hours.

Citizens should watch local media, and City and County social media pages for updates.