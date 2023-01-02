APSU Women’s Basketball travels to Queens to start ASUN Season

Austin Peay (5-5 | 0-0 ASUN) at Queens 5-6 | 0-0 ASUN

Monday, January 2nd, 2022 | 5:00pm CT

Charlotte, NC | Curry Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team tips off its inaugural ASUN Conference campaign against fellow league newcomer Queens in a Monday contest at Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina. The game is set to begin at 5:00pm CT.

Austin Peay State University (5-5) ended nonconference play with wins against Murray State and UNC Asheville to return to .500 on the season.

Graduate students Yamia Johnson and Mariah Adams lead APSU in scoring with 12.5 and 10.2 points per game, respectively. Johnson also leads the ASUN and ranks 17th nationally with a .919 free-throw percentage.

Queens (5-6) enters Monday’s contest after defeating USC Upstate, 69-48, in their nonconferenceon finale, December 20th. In addition to this being their first season it also is the Royals’ first Division I, as they previously were members of the DII South Atlantic Conference.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM – Jahmar Perkins (PxP)

All Austin Peay State University women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip and can be heard online at LetsGoPeay.com

TV: ESPN+ – TBA

All home and ASUN Conference games are live-streamed on ESPN+.

From The Jump

Monday’s game is the first meeting between the Austin Peay State University and Queens. The meeting also is both teams’ inaugural ASUN Conference contest.

Austin Peay State University is 79-70 all-time against current ASUN teams.

APSU has won eight of its last nine games in January.

The Governors have won three of their last four games in North Carlina and have not lost in the Tar Heel State since falling to No. 2 North Carolina, 93-61, December 30th, 2008

APSU has made a three-pointer in 477-straight games, a streak beginning against Evansville, on December 21st, 2006.

The APSU Govs lead the ASUN and rank 21st in Division I with a .780 free-throw percentage.

Yamia Johnson leads the Conference and ranks 17th nationally with a .919 free-throw percentage. She is followed by Mariah Adams who is third in the ASUN with a .853 mark at the charity stripe.

The Govs are shooting 49.9 percent from inside the arc this season.

Austin Peay State University has won 21 straight games and 31 of its last 33 games when it scores 70 or more points.

APSU also has won 20 straight games and 24 of its last 25 when holding opponents to under 50 points.

Head coach Brittany Young became the second head coach in program history to reach 20 wins in their debut season and is 10 wins from surpassing Pam Davidson’s 34 wins during the 1979-80 and 1980-81 seasons. Young already has won the fifth-most games and is set to pass Hall of Famer Susie Gardner who won 28 games before leading the Govs to four-straight trips to the NCAA Tournament from 2001-04.

About the Queens Royals

2022-23 Record: 5-6 (0-0 ASUN)

2021-22 Record: 6-19 (5-19 SAC)

2021-22 Season Result: After finishing with just five wins in South Atlantic Conference play, Queens missed the postseason and had its season come to an end following an 88-44 loss to No. 22 Wingate on February 26th.

Notable Returner: Kennedy Fuller averaged 3.8 points off the bench for the Royals in her 10 appearances oof the bench.

Notable Newcomer: A familiar face to many Govs fans, Kasey Kidwell is second on the team with 9.6 points per game and 20 steals. The former APSU Governor also leads the Royals with 23 assists.

Series History: 0-0

Last Meeting: N/A

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team concludes a brief-two-game conference-opening road trip when they travel face Kennesaw State in a January 5th game at the KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia. The tip-off is at 6:00pm CT.