Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) reports severe thunderstorms possible for Clarksville-Montgomery County and Middle Tennessee.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Monday tonight, especially for locations west of the I-65 Corridor. Strong to damaging winds will be the main threat with isolated tornadoes also possible. Localized flooding may develop where the heaviest downpours occur.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday through Tuesday night, especially for locations south of the I-40 Corridor. Strong to damaging winds will be the main threat with isolated tornadoes also possible. Localized flooding may develop where the heaviest downpours occur.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.