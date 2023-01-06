APSU Volleyball setter Kelsey Mead named to ASUN Fall Winners for Life team

Atlanta, GA – Kelsey Mead, a member of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s volleyball team, was named to the 2022-23 ASUN conference Fall Winners for Life team Wednesday.

The Winners for Life teams are composed of one student-athlete from each of the conference’s 14 institutions who displays excellence on and off the playing surface.

The Winners for Life teams honor a campus citizen who is respected as one who shares and/or demonstrates the ASUN Core Values: Education, Honesty, Student-Athlete Experience, Fairness, Health, Ambition, Respect, Diversity, Inclusion, Leadership, Responsibility, and Sportsmanship.

To be eligible for the award, the student-athlete must have competed in the current academic year in an ASUN-sponsored sport and be in good academic standing at their university.

Mead led the Governors with 648 assists and 6.17 assists per set during their first season of ASUN Volleyball competition. She ended the 2022 campaign ranked 11th in the conference for total assists and 15th in assists per set. She helped the APSU Govs to a 12-15 overall record, which included six victories inside the Winfield Dunn Center.

The senior, with a 4.00 GPA, volunteered at Austin Peay State University’s Child Learning Center, the Florence Lauderdale Animal Shelter, donated candy for Austin Peay State University’s annual GHOST event, donated food for the athletics department’s canned food drive, and donated shoes to the Cumberland Presbyterian Church.