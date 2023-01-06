43.2 F
Clarksville
Friday, January 6, 2023
HomeSportsAPSU Volleyball setter Kelsey Mead named to ASUN Fall Winners for Life...
Sports

APSU Volleyball setter Kelsey Mead named to ASUN Fall Winners for Life team

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Volleyball's Kelsey Mead. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Volleyball's Kelsey Mead. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's VolleyballAtlanta, GAKelsey Mead, a member of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s volleyball team, was named to the 2022-23 ASUN conference Fall Winners for Life team Wednesday.

The Winners for Life teams are composed of one student-athlete from each of the conference’s 14 institutions who displays excellence on and off the playing surface.


The Winners for Life teams honor a campus citizen who is respected as one who shares and/or demonstrates the ASUN Core Values: Education, Honesty, Student-Athlete Experience, Fairness, Health, Ambition, Respect, Diversity, Inclusion, Leadership, Responsibility, and Sportsmanship.

2022 APSU Volleyball - Kelsey Mead. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)To be eligible for the award, the student-athlete must have competed in the current academic year in an ASUN-sponsored sport and be in good academic standing at their university.

Mead led the Governors with 648 assists and 6.17 assists per set during their first season of ASUN Volleyball competition. She ended the 2022 campaign ranked 11th in the conference for total assists and 15th in assists per set. She helped the APSU Govs to a 12-15 overall record, which included six victories inside the Winfield Dunn Center.

The senior, with a 4.00 GPA, volunteered at Austin Peay State University’s Child Learning Center, the Florence Lauderdale Animal Shelter, donated candy for Austin Peay State University’s annual GHOST event, donated food for the athletics department’s canned food drive, and donated shoes to the Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Previous articleClarksville Gas and Water Department reports Shiloh Road water outage for water main repair
Next articleClarksville Police Department looks for missing person Robert Broege
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online