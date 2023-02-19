57.2 F
Tennessee Department of Agriculture now taking applications for 2023 Specialty Crop Block Grants

Tennessee Department of AgricultureNashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) is now accepting applications for the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP).

SCBGP funds are granted to enhance the production and competitiveness of specialty crops, including fruits and vegetables, dried fruits, tree nuts, honey, floriculture, and other nursery crops.

“With the diverse range of crops produced throughout Tennessee, I’m proud that we can offer this program to further enhance the value of our specialty crops,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “If you have an education or research-driven project in mind, we encourage you to reach out to our office to learn more about this opportunity.”


The grant program supports initiatives that directly affect multiple Tennessee producers and provide a learning foundation for future generations of specialty crop growers. Producers, universities, institutions, cooperatives, industry, and community-based organizations are eligible to apply.

“SCBGP has been instrumental in our ability to promote Tennessee farmers, increase access to local produce, and boost rural and urban farmers markets and growers,” Nourish Knoxville CEO Charlotte Tolley said. “By providing multi-year funds for our Nourish Kids program, we have been able to form lasting partnerships with regional farmers markets and organizations. This has helped expand programs for children and families to learn about locally grown produce while increasing revenue for specialty crop farmers.”

To submit a proposal for funding, download and complete the TDA applicant information sheet and the 2023 project template. Applicants must email completed paperwork to tn.scbg@tn.gov no later than close of business on March 15th, 2023. First-time recipients have a funding limit of $25,000.

The project template, performance measures, and information required to apply are available online at www.tn.gov/agriculture/businesses/business-development/scbg.html. For more information about the USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, email tn.scbg@tn.gov.  

