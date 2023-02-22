APSU Women’s Basketball heads to Nashville to battle Lipscomb

Austin Peay (15-10 | 11-5 ASUN) at Lipscomb (18-9 | 12-3 ASUN)

Thursday, February 23rd, 2023 | 6:00pm CT

Nashville, TN | Allen Arena | Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team begins its final week of the ASUN Conference regular season with a home-and-home against Lipscomb on Thursday, at Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The tip-off is set for 6:00pm.

Austin Peay (15-10, 11-5 ASUN) enters Thursday’s game 1.5 games behind the Bisons four third in the ASUN standings, after being awarded a forfeit victory for its March 1st game against Central Arkansas. The forfeit victory counted only towards the Governors’ ASUN Conference record.

The APSU Govs will look to put a three-game losing streak behind it in its final road game of the season.

Graduate student Shamarre Hale leads APSU with 11.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and a program-record 70.1 field-goal percentage entering Thursday’s game. The Chicago native has made at least 50 percent of her shots in 19-straight games and at least 66.7 percent of her baskets in eight-straight games.

If the Governors win Thursday’s contest against Lipscomb, they will have secured a top-four seed in the upcoming ASUN Conference Women’s Basketball Championship, therefore securing at least one home tournament game.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM – Jahmar Perkins (PxP)

All Austin Peay State University women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip and can be heard online at LetsGoPeay.com.at least a 5

TV: ESPN+ — Jonathan Seamon (PxP) / Justin Seamon (Color)

All home and ASUN Conference games are live-streamed on ESPN+.

From The Jump

Austin Peay State University makes its season’s second trip to the Music City with its 28th all-time meeting against the Bisons.

With a win against the Bisons, Austin Peay would secure a top-four seed in the ASUN Championship, in turn, securing at least one home game in the tournament.

The APSU Govs are 21-6 all-time against Lipscomb.

Austin Peay State University fell to Vanderbilt, 70-61 in its last game in Nashville.

Austin Peay University fell to No. 25 Florida Gulf Coast, 55-42, in its last game, while the Bisons defeated Stetson, 68-52, Saturday.

The APSU Govs have won 24 straight games when holding opponents to 50 or fewer points.

APSU also has won 24 straight games when scoring at least 70.

The Govs’ defense is currently on pace to set the program record in scoring defense (55.6), rebound defense (31.5), field-goal percentage defense (.381) and three-point field-goal percentage defense (.254).

About the Lipscomb Bisons

2022-23 Record: 18-9 (12-3 ASUN)

Quick recap: With their win against Stetson last Saturday, Lipscomb secured its program-record 18th win of the season. The Bisons finished a tough nonconference schedule 6-6, with notable wins against Hawaii and Western Kentucky and losses against TCU, Vanderbilt and Belmont. Lipscomb has won five of their last six games, with that one loss being to No. 25 and league-leading Florida Gulf Coast.

What you need to know about them: The Bisons are second in the ASUN Conference in both three-point percentage (34.2) and three-point percentage defense (28.1).

2021-22 Record: 10-20 (5-11 ASUN)

2021-22 Season Result: The No. 4 seed in the ASUN’s Western Division last season, Lipscomb had its season come to an end in the first round of the 2022 ASUN Championship when it fell to North Florida, 60-42.

Notable Returner: An ASUN All-Freshman Team selection last season, forward Bella Vinson leads the Bisons with 14.2 points per game and has a 46.5/38.9/76.3 shooting split.

Notable Newcomer: An Ole Miss transfer, Aleah Sorrentino leads all Lipscomb newcomers with 12.6 points and 8.5 rebounds per game and has started all 25 games she has appeared in this season.

Series History (since 1977): 21-6 APSU. 9-3 APSU in Nashville.

Last Meeting: Austin Peay State University earned its fourth-straight win against the Bisons in a 70-58 victory on November 29th, 2018, in Clarksville, Tennessee. APSU alumna led the Govs with 17 points in the win, while alumna and former graduate assistant, Nieja Crawford, grabbed a team-best 10 boards.

