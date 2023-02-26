Clarksville Gas and Water Department to close Section of Country Club Drive for water main work

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) will close a section of Country Club Drive from Paradise Hill Road to Glendale Circle on Monday, February 27th, 2023 at 8:00am for ongoing water main line replacement work.

Utility construction crews will close this section of Country Club Drive daily at 8:00am until 4:00pm or 5:00pm and motorists will be detoured to Hayden Drive and Glendale Circle during the work.

The water main replacement work is anticipated to be finished and the road fully reopened by approximately 4:00pm on Friday, March 3rd.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com