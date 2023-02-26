Hopkinsville Community College to hold lecture “Did the Underground Railroad Operate in Christian County?”

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College’s Religion & Philosophy Club will feature local scholar and historian Wynn Radford to present “Did the Underground Railroad Operate in Christian County?” on Tuesday, February 28th, noon – 1:00pm in the Auditorium Building, room 14.

According to Mr. Radford, research indicates that at least one local site has been identified as a station house on the Underground Railroad. He has uncovered evidence and will lead a discussion on the details and what it could mean for Christian County.

The event is free and open to all. Light refreshments will be served. For more information contact HCC Religion & Philosophy Professor Dr. Ken Casey at 270.707.3884.

